Joe Jonas Admits It Was 'Scary and Intimidating' to Start Dating Again After Difficult Sophie Turner Divorce

Discussing the inspiration behind one of the tracks on the album titled "Only Love," Jonas recalled: "I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again."

"It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms and I was rediscovering what that was," he admitted before briefly detailing a conversation he had with an unidentified woman he started seeing after filing for divorce from Turner, 29, in September 2023.