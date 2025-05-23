Joe Jonas Admits It Was 'Scary and Intimidating' to Start Dating Again After Difficult Sophie Turner Divorce
Joe Jonas had a hard time opening up his heart again after divorcing Sophie Turner.
During a TalkShopLive stream on Wednesday, May 21, the Jonas Brothers band member, 35, reflected on the strange feelings that came with being single for the first time in roughly seven years while promoting his new solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love, which dropped on Friday, May 23.
Joe Jonas Reveals Inspiration Behind New Song 'Only Love'
Discussing the inspiration behind one of the tracks on the album titled "Only Love," Jonas recalled: "I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again."
"It was really scary and intimidating. Love takes different shapes and forms and I was rediscovering what that was," he admitted before briefly detailing a conversation he had with an unidentified woman he started seeing after filing for divorce from Turner, 29, in September 2023.
Opening up about his fears to the anonymous individual, the person he was dating told him, "Well, it's only love."
"I was like, 'Well, when you put it that way…' So we wrote a song about it. Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too," he explained.
Overall, Jonas learned "it's okay to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there."
Who Did Joe Jonas Date After Sophie Turner?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While he didn't name-drop the love interest during his conversation, Jonas was first linked to Stormi Bree after his divorce from the Game of Thrones actress.
The "Cake by the Ocean" singer and the model ,34, were spotted boarding a private jet together in Cabo San Lucas, where they had been celebrating the new year in January 2024.
Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's Romance Timeline
Days later, Jonas and Bree jetted off to Aspen, Colo., where they stepped out for an intimate dinner date, shared one another's clothes and went skiing with friends.
In February, Bree and the Camp Rock actor were seen kissing and looking cozy in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the Jonas Brothers' shows Down Under.
By the start of last June, however, the romance had fizzled out. That same month, Jonas was photographed spending time with actress Laila Abdallah, 29, in Greece. Months later, a mystery woman accompanied the Disney Channel alum in Paris, France.
Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Messy Divorce
Jonas' split from Turner came as quite the surprise to fans, as the pair seemed happily in love throughout their four years of marriage.
The former flames tied the not in 2019 before welcoming daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
Jonas and Turner's divorce quickly turned into a tumultuous custody battle, as the Dark Phoenix actress wanted to take her kids back to her home country of England and accused the "Sucker" singer of withholding their daughters’ passports.
The divorce was ultimately finalized in September 2024 and the pair settled on a mostly equal custody agreement. While the little girls are believed to be living with Turner in the U.K., Jonas reportedly has the right to spend equal amounts of time with his kids in America.