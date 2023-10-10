OK Magazine
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reach 'Amicable Resolution' in Custody Battle After Messy Divorce

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

It looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have come to a conclusion regarding the custody of their two daughters.

In court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, October 10, the former couple believes an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

The pair, who split in August, have reached a temporary custody agreement: 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine will remain with the Game of Thrones actress, 27, from October 9 to October 21, and she's allowed to travel throughout the U.K. and U.S. as much as she likes during that time frame.

The blonde beauty will then bring the tots to Jonas on his current tour on October 21, where they will stay with him until November 2.

Source: mega

The two got married in 2019.

The two will take turns being with the girls through January 7, 2024, so that they're able to celebrate Thanksgiving with Jonas, 34, and Christmas with Turner.

Last week, the singer and the U.K. native were in mediation for three days in early October.

As OK! previously reported, Turner sued the "Sucker" crooner, as they had decided to live in the U.K., but Jonas apparently didn't hold up his side of the deal.

The two got into a big fight on Jonas' August 15 birthday, and three weeks later, Turner was blindsided when she found out Jonas was filing for divorce through the media.

Source: mega

The former flames will have an 'amicable parenting setup' going forward.

Jonas' team shot back at the allegations, claiming the two had worked out an "amicable parenting setup."

"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," Jonas' lawyer stated.

"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement read, adding that Jonas would never "abduct" the kids. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

Apparently, Jonas decided to file for divorce after seeing something on their Ring Camera footage.

"It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw,” an insider claimed.

Source: mega

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share two daughters.

Source: mega

Joe Jonas filed for divorce in August.

“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” the insider added. “Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time."

