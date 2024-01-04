Moving On? Joe Jonas Sparks Dating Rumors With Model Stormi Bree Henley After Shocking Sophie Turner Divorce
Is Joe Jonas taking the advice of the Jonas Brothers' own song "Move On?"
The handsome singer recently sparked dating rumors with model Stormi Bree Henley — just months after filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, bringing an end to their four-year marriage.
Suspicion Jonas and Henley might be an item came after the pair was caught boarding a private jet together in Mexico on Wednesday, January 3, following the Jonas Brothers' performance during a New Year's Eve celebration in Cabo San Lucas, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The sighting seems to be the only clue fueling dating rumors, as it was the first time the two have been seen together and neither follow one another on Instagram.
As for where Jonas and the former Miss Teen USA winner were jetting off to, the dad-of-two was likely headed home to New York City before Turner needs to hand off their kids, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, on Sunday, January 7, after the little ones spent the holidays with their mom in the U.K., the news outlet reported.
Regardless of whether the 34-year-old re-entered the dating pool, he wouldn't be the first to move on, as Turner sparked romance rumors with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson just two months after her estranged husband filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Fla., in September 2023.
In October of last year, Turner was spotted smooching Pearson near a railway station in Paris, France, as OK! previously reported.
"They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," an onlooker revealed at the time. "They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."
Fast forward to December 2023, the Game of Thrones actress was seen smooching Pearson a second time in West London, where they reportedly made out during a walk through England's capital.
As for how the potential pair connected, a source previously spilled: "Sophie has a lot of friends among the British aristocracy, but she had stepped away from that crowd because Joe wasn’t comfortable in such settings. Perry is reintroducing her to his circle, and she’s loving it."
TMZ obtained photos of Jonas and Henley boarding a private plane together and reported Turner would be dropping off her and the singer's kids on Sunday.