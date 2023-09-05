Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline in 13 Clicks: From Online Romance to Split Rumors

After connecting on Instagram, the Jonas Brothers member invited her to his tour in the U.K. Although Turner initially did not know how to respond, she soon agreed after her friends convinced her.

They then met at a bar, with Jonas arriving without security while the actress came with her "rugby boys." They reportedly spent some time on the dance floor before finding a space where they talked for hours.

Following the outing, they became inseparable, and Turner joined him on his tour.