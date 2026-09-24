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Joe Jonas Details 'Terrifying' Yacht Accident After Falling Between Two Boats as Pal Morgan Stewart Admits She Thought 'We Were Going to Lose' Him

Image of Joe Jonas detailed the incident on 'The Morgan Stewart Show.'
Source: THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW / YOUTUBE: MEGA

Joe Jonas detailed the incident on 'The Morgan Stewart Show.'

Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

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Joe Jonas recalled a scary moment he experienced while on a yacht, sharing how a sudden wave caused him to fall between two boats.

The Jonas Brothers star, 37, appeared as a guest on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of Morgan Stewart's "The Morgan Show" as the pair recounted the terrifying accident that occurred during a trip to Italy with their friends.

Jonas explained he was attempting to board a smaller tender from the yacht when the situation took a dangerous turn.

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'I Fell Between the Two Boats'

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Image of Joe Jonas said the accident was 'terrifying.'
Source: THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW / YOUTUBE

Joe Jonas said the accident was 'terrifying.'

"The first mate is helping me onto the tender, and the guy is saying, 'Alright, you’re good. You’re good. Wait, wait, wait, wait — hold off. Hold up. You’re good. You’re good," he began.

"The boat is getting pretty close to the yacht, but as I take a step, I think a wave came in and pushed the boat far out from the yacht," Jonas continued.

"It sounds like the bougiest problem, but it was terrifying because I slipped, and I fell between the two boats, and the first mate tried to grab me, but he ended up falling in after me," he said.

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'I Need to Get Away From These 2 Boats'

Image of Joe Jonas shared that the crew member also fell in with him.
Source: THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW / YOUTUBE

Joe Jonas shared that the crew member also fell in with him.

"So I’m just between these two boats," the Disney Channel alum recalled, "and I come back up and I’m just like...what just happened?"

He said that the crew member, clearly shaken up, still managed to check on him first: "He’s like, 'Are you okay?' And I’m like, 'Yeah, I’m fine.'"

"My first instinct was, 'I need to get away from these two boats,'" Jonas continued. "They were like, 'Just swim to the ladder,' and I’m like, 'No, that’s where the engines are.' I’m just thinking, 'I’m going to climb up onto the tender.'"

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'Your Adrenaline Is Going So Fast'

Image of Joe Jonas admitted the incident 'spooked him for a while.'
Source: THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW / YOUTUBE

Joe Jonas admitted the incident 'spooked him for a while.'

The first attempt wasn't smooth sailing, as he remembered, "I must have hit my shin, and then I fell back in. I was like, I’m going to try it again."

"So I kind of rolled onto the tender, soaking wet and everything," the Camp Rock star added. "And I think in those moments, you’re just like — your adrenaline is going so fast."

Jonas continued, sharing that the incident "spooked" him "for a while," before calling it "really intense."

'We Were Gonna Lose a Jonas Brother'

Image of Joe Jonas said that immediately after all he wanted to do was call his kids.
Source: THE MORGAN STEWART SHOW / YOUTUBE

Joe Jonas said that immediately after, all he wanted to do was call his kids.

Stewart shared her point of view as well, saying she thought "we were gonna lose a Jonas Brother...it was very scary."

Jonas concluded by admitting that the incident taught him to "just slow down because life moves so fast," adding that he called his kids right after.

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