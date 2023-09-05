Home > Photos > Sophie Turner PHOTOS Who Is Joe Jonas' Wife Sophie Turner? Her Career, Ex-Boyfriends, Net Worth and More Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner Made Her Acting Debut in 'Game of Thrones'

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner notably dyed her blonde hair auburn to portray her role perfectly.

Sophie Turner's role as Sansa Stark in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones became her breakthrough project. She joined the multi-awarded fantasy series in 2011 and stayed with the cast members until 2019, making her first television role successful. The actress scored the role after her drama teacher encouraged her to do the audition for the part.

Her Acting Career Expanded After Starring in the HBO Series

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner will be voicing Joan Hannington's character in the upcoming TV series Joan.

While working on Game of Thrones, she received an offer in her first movie project, Another Me, in 2013. Her career catapulted and led her to score more film projects, including Barely Lethal, Josie, Dark Phoenix, Every Last Secret, Do Revenge and Storybots: Answer Time. Turner also got more leading roles in series like Survive and The Staircase.

She Appeared in Two Jonas Brothers' Music Videos

Source: MEGA Bastille also tapped her for the band's 'Oblivion' music video.

While dating Joe Jonas, she served as the star of two The Jonas Brothers' music videos for "Sucker" and "What a Man Gotta Do."

Turner Already Scored Different Accolades as an Actress

Source: MEGA She has won five awards so far.

Turner's role in Game of Thrones has earned her three different awards on top of two other recognitions she got as an actress. She scored Glamour Awards' Best UK TV Actress, Empire Hero Award's Empire Hero Award and EWwy Award Best Supporting Actress, Drama. Outside the HBO series, she scored the Best Global Actress at the Huading Awards and the International Movie Award at the Venice International Film Festival.

Turner Had a High-Profile Relationship With James McVey

Source: MEGA The guitarist became Sophie Turner's first known celebrity boyfriend.

Before her romance with Jonas bloomed, Turner's relationship with The Vamps guitarist James McVey became a hot topic in town. The love birds initially sparked rumors after exchanging flirty messages on Twitter, now X, and deciding to meet up afterward in 2014. From there, they made public appearances at different events, with Turner also starring in the band's music video for "Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)." However, their relationship ended too soon, though they still supported each other's endeavors in the years thereafter.

She Reportedly Dated Her 'Favorite Human' Thomas Mann

Source: MEGA They worked together in the indie film 'Barely Lethal.'

After dating McVey, Turner ignited another romance rumor with Thomas Mann. They never confirmed their relationship, but they usually attended events together. One time, Turner even referred to Mann as her "favorite human" despite ending up being friends instead.

She Sparked Dating Rumors With Tye Sheridan

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner was linked to another costar in 2015.

She met Tye Sheridan on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse, where they portrayed the roles of the superhero siblings, Jean Grey and Cyclops. Although they did not confirm their relationship, the rumored couple was also spotted getting cozy in public multiple times.

Turner Dated and Wed Joe Jonas

Source: MEGA The singer notably called Sophie Turner his partner in crime.

Turner's relationship with Jonas went smoothly over the past few years. Their connection started when their friends tried to set them up, but they ended up making the move by following each other online. It gave Jonas a chance to slide into her DMs and invite her to his show in the U.K. After dating for over a year, they confirmed their engagement in October 2017 and officially tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on May 1, 2019, after attending the Billboard Music Awards. They have two children together.

Divorce Rumors

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have yet to comment on the buzz.

Insiders revealed that Jonas and Turner are heading for divorce after four years of marriage. The Jonas Brothers member reportedly consulted two Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers as he plans to file for a dissolution of his marriage to the staar soon. According to sources, the couple has been dealing with serious problems over the past six months, including Jonas taking care of their kids almost all the time, even when he is busy touring with his brothers.

Turner and Jonas Have Two Kids

Source: MEGA Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas like to keep things private.

Sophie Turner is a mother of two, welcoming daughter Willa in 2020 and a second daughter in 2022. She and Jonas keep details about their daughters private.

What Is Sophie Turner's Net Worth in 2023?

Source: MEGA Turner has been in the industry for 12 years now.

With a decade of career in the TV and film industry, Turner's net worth in 2023 already hit the $12 million mark.