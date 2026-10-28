Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders Spark Romance Rumors After Looking Cozy in NYC
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders have reignited dating rumors after new photographs appeared to show the actors sharing an affectionate goodbye, nearly three years after they were first romantically linked.
According to an October 27 report, images shared by DeuxMoi appeared to show the pair hugging, with Wonders seemingly kissing the Stranger Things star on the cheek.
The sighting has prompted speculation about a possible reunion, although Keery and Wonders have never publicly acknowledged being a couple.
Keery and Wonders Sparks Fan Reactions
The photographs quickly attracted attention online.
"Mercury retrograde coded," one commented.
Some social media users drew comparisons to their own past relationships.
"Taking this as a sign to text my ex. lol," one wrote.
Another fan said, "i know y’all are in here thinking you should text that person again. i’m here to tell you NO ❤️."
Lastly, a fan said Wonders looks like a Riverdale star. "Her and Camila Mendes are side profile twins," the comment reads.
Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders First Sparked Dating Rumors in 2023
The actors were initially linked in October 2023 after they were photographed walking together in New York City.
Additional sightings in early 2024 kept speculation about their relationship alive.
Before being linked to Wonders, Keery was in a publicly documented relationship with actress Maika Monroe.
Wonders, known for her role in Bodies Bodies Bodies, previously dated comedian Pete Davidson before reports began connecting her to the Stranger Things actor.
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Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Were Also Linked
Keery also made headlines after he and Carpenter were spotted at the same Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City.
According to photographs shared on Reddit, the two arrived separately at the venue following Finn Wolfhard's hosting debut.
The pictures sparked online dating rumors.
A fan shipped them together, saying, "At first, I thought you meant that they were there together. I wouldn't hate it, tbh."
Another wrote, "They honestly would be so cute together."
Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery's Festival Appearances Fuel Rumors
Speculation surrounding the singer and actor also stems from their appearances at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival, where both were scheduled to perform.
Keery, who releases music under the name Djo, participated in Carpenter's onstage "arrest" segment during her set, drawing attention from fans.
Carpenter was subsequently spotted watching Keery's performance during the festival's second weekend, adding to the online discussion about their relationship status.