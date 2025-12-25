'Stranger Things' Cast: What's Next for Them After the Show's Finale

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and their costars are all busy preparing for their next professional endeavors after Stranger Things.

Brown, 19, balances her burgeoning film career with motherhood, raising her newborn daughter on a sprawling Georgia farm. Meanwhile, Sadie Sink, 21, and Gaten Matarazzo, 21, have solidified their reputations as rising stars on Broadway.

Wolfhard and Keery have also made waves in the music scene, winning over passionate fanbases through their bands, The Aubreys and Post Animal, respectively.

As the cast of Stranger Things transitions to new ventures, let's take a closer look at their exciting lives when the cameras aren't rolling.

Finn Wolfhard

While starring as Mike Wheeler, Wolfhard also flexed his musical talents as the vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the band Calpurnia, which disbanded in 2019. He later formed The Aubreys with drummer Malcolm Craig. Their catchy track, “Getting Better (otherwise),” featured on the soundtrack of Wolfhard's horror film The Turning. Wolfhard debuted his solo album, Happy Birthday, in July, collaborating with various artists. He also co-directed and starred in the horror-comedy H--- of a Summer, showcasing his multifaceted artistic abilities.

Millie Bobby Brown

Brown remains a Netflix favorite, starring in high-profile projects like the Enola Holmes series and the upcoming Damsel. In 2019, she launched her fashion line, Florence by Mills, and collaborated with brands including Converse and Vogue Eyewear. After marrying Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, the couple announced their daughter's adoption the following August. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they shared on Instagram, revealing their excitement for this new chapter in their lives. Adjusting to farm life, Brown clarified her motives, insisting, "I'm doing it because I love it," not for aesthetics. "If you're not picking up horse s--- or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you," she stated confidently.

Gaten Matarazzo

Outside his role as Dustin Henderson, Matarazzo produced Prank Encounters, a Netflix hidden-camera show that faced controversy over its pranking premise. Despite this, it entertained audiences for two seasons. He demonstrated his acting prowess on Broadway, starring in the revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street while maintaining a relationship with actress Elizabeth Yu.

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, has expanded his horizons beyond Stranger Things. He proved his vocal talent through animated projects like Summer Camp Island and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Reflecting on his experiences with racism during fan encounters, he expressed how it impacted him. "Sometimes it's hard to talk about and for people to understand," he admitted at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium in 2023.

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer, known for her role as Nancy Wheeler, has explored various projects since attending New York University. She narrated the documentary Reality Winner and starred in films like All Fun and Games. Dyer has been in a long-term relationship with costar Charlie Heaton since 2016. "It's always really fun," she remarked about working alongside her partner.

Charlie Heaton

Before portraying Jonathan Byers, Heaton was part of the London music scene. His success in Stranger Things propelled him into leading roles, including The New Mutants and Industry on HBO. He expressed how valuable it is to share the experience of acting with his partner, saying, "It's been a gift to work with my best friend." He appreciates having someone who understands the ups and downs of the industry.

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, ventured into entrepreneurship by co-founding the sustainable snacking company To Be Honest (TBH) in 2021. He also collaborated with IHOP on a delivery-only chicken tender brand, TenderFix. Schnapp enrolled at the Wharton School of Business in February 2022, committing to his education. "It was always a priority for me to get a college education," he explained, sharing his journey as he prepares to graduate alongside the Stranger Things finale.

Sadie Sink

Joining the cast in Season 2 as Max Mayfield, Sink has starred in acclaimed dramas like The Whale and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She made her West End debut in Romeo & Juliet. Her preference for privacy regarding her dating life stems from her belief that staying low key enhances her acting roles' credibility. "I think the louder that gets, the quieter the impact of your characters can be," she explained.

Joe Keery

Keery's journey as Steve Harrington began alongside his music career with Post Animal. After a hiatus, he returned to the band in 2025 while exploring a solo career as Djo. In a candid interview, he shared how a breakup influenced his work on Fargo, as he focused on personal growth through fitness and cooking.

Maya Hawke

As the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke harnesses her family legacy while carving her own path. Following her role in Stranger Things, she gained recognition in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Asteroid City. Maya is grateful for her family's support but acknowledges the pressure that comes with it.

Priah Ferguson

