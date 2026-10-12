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Joe Manganiello Fires Back After Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara Re-Posts 'Narcissistic Man' Diagram: 'Read the Book First'

image of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello addressed Sofía Vergara's reposted message about narcissistic men during a 'CBS Mornings' interview.

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Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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Joe Manganiello responded after his ex-wife, Sofia Vergara, shared a social media post about narcissistic men.

The 49-year-old actor addressed the apparent dig during a television interview while promoting his new memoir, Bloodlines, which details the end of their seven-year marriage.

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Joe Manganiello Responds to 'Narcissistic Man' Post

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image of Joe Manganiello urged critics to read his memoir, 'Bloodlines.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello urged critics to read his memoir, 'Bloodlines.'

Manganiello appeared on CBS Mornings on October 12, where Gayle King questioned him about a recent Instagram Story shared by Vergara, 54.

The Modern Family star had reposted a chart contrasting the behavior of a "good man" with that of a "narcissistic man."

The diagram was originally shared by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

There was also a message along with the graphic that read, "Remember kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn't matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough, and they'll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy."

King asked Manganiello about the apparent accusation.

"Well, I think anybody who said that should read the book first and understand what the book is actually about because it's not about that. It's about the suffering I went through," he replied.

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Memoir Details Health Battle

image of Joe Manganiello's memoir details his battle with an autoimmune disorder that nearly killed him.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello's memoir details his battle with an autoimmune disorder that nearly killed him.

In Bloodlines, the True Blood alum recounts his experience with an autoimmune disorder that nearly killed him.

He said the book focuses on "survival, and it's also about hope."

Manganiello's symptoms reportedly began shortly after he and Vergara married in 2015.

He writes that his illness ultimately left their relationship "devoid of any emotionality whatsoever." Manganiello alleged that Vergara refused to hug him and mocked his pet dog, Bubbles, during their marriage.

The actor also shared that he was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came," Manganiello said. "I went from being the patient to the caretaker."

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Exes Disagree Over Their Divorce

image of Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara previously disagreed over the reason behind their divorce.
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara previously disagreed over the reason behind their divorce.

The former couple announced their separation in 2023 after seven years of marriage.

Vergara previously said their disagreement over having children played a major role in their split.

In 2024, she explained, "My husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom... I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

However, Manganiello disputed that account, arguing that he decided not to have children due to his deteriorating health.

"There were things said and printed about me that were false," he claimed.

'I Tell the Truth in the Book'

image of Joe Manganiello argued that he 'tells the truth in the book.'
Source: MEGA

Joe Manganiello argued that he 'tells the truth in the book.'

Manganiello has stressed that his former marriage is not the focus of his memoir.

"I tell the truth in the book, even when it's super painful," he shared in an interview. "It is [also] nuanced, and it's not something that fits into a sound bite. This book was written because I want people to know who I am, and I had to hide who I was for a very long time."

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