Dynamic Duo! Sofía Vergara's Cutest Moments With Her Son Manolo: Photos

"It happened to me very, very young. I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother," she explained in a 2024 interview about becoming a parent. "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."

"It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32," Sofía admitted. "I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."