Dynamic Duo! Sofía Vergara's Cutest Moments With Her Son Manolo: Photos

Photo of Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.
Sofía Vergara loves to show off her close relationship with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Dec. 29 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara and her son are a powerful pair!

The Modern Family actress, 52, gave birth to her only child, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 33, when she was only 18 years old, and the two could not have a closer relationship.

"It happened to me very, very young. I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother," she explained in a 2024 interview about becoming a parent. "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."

"It is great that I had him young, because now I’m going to be 52, and he’s 32," Sofía admitted. "I wish I was older sometimes because I would’ve been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened. So I just kept going and try not to look back at it, because it is what it is. But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

The Griselda actress' real life inspired her work in Hollywood, as she once admitted Manolo was a major inspiration behind her character Gloria's son Manny on the hit ABC comedy. “When I arrived to meet with the creators Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan they had in mind another, you know, ethnic woman, but they didn’t know who,” she recalled during a 2024 appearance alongside her child on The Talk.

"And when they met me and I started telling them my story how Manolo was a very old soul. He would be, like, even more mature than I was. I mean, he’d do all kind of, like, weird things," Sofía explained.

“There are some character traits of Manny that are mine. Like I was the kid drinking espressos or oiling the salad bowl, you know, made of wood," Manolo confirmed.

According to the matriarch, sometimes it seemed like he was parenting her. “We would be crossing the street and at like 4 years old he’s like, ‘Mom, hold my hand. This is dangerous,'" she said.

“I’m responsible!” the famous offspring chimed in while defending himself.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair's cutest moments!

Sofía and Manolo stunned while out for a swanky night on the town.

The mother-son duo were all smiles while on vacation.

Sofía and Manolo highlighted their similar features while out to dinner.

The dynamic duo shared a cute selfie together.

Sofía and Manolo turned heads while posing with a friend.

People conducted the 2024 interview with Sofía.

