Politics Joe Rogan Claims Democrats in California 'Stole the Election' From Spencer Pratt: 'I Think They Cheat' Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube; MEGA Joe Rogan, who laughed off Donald Trump's debunked election fraud claims, said Dems stole the L.A. mayoral race from Spencer Pratt. Lesley Abravanel July 16 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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and Vice President J.D. Vance questioned the integrity of the Los Angeles mayoral primary, with Rogan baselessly claiming the election was "stolen" from reality show alum Spencer Pratt. The discussion centered on Pratt losing a second-place spot to Nithya Raman following extended mail-in ballot counting, a process critics note is standard in California, despite claims of irregularity. Rogan baselessly alleged that California Democrats cheated in the election, arguing that suspicious mail-in ballot trends and lack of voter ID in California were used to elevate a rival candidate improperly. In June, a Los Angeles-based Justice Department official debunked a baseless claim of a discrepancy in the vote count of the city’s mayoral race that was widely circulated on social media.

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The Conspiracy Theory Was Debunked

Source: MEGA Far-right commentators pushed a theory about mail-in ballots.

The claim, which was pushed by several far-right influencers including Elon Musk, alleged a vote-count update on election night showed that Republican candidate Pratt received zero new votes. President Donald Trump contributed to the conspiracy by sowing doubt about the integrity of California elections due to its notoriously prolonged vote count, accusing local officials of “cheating.” US Attorney Bill Essayli — a Trump appointee who leads the Los Angeles-based US attorney’s office — threw water on the theory. “There was a claim circulating on social media about an election night ballot update at the Los Angeles Registrar of Voters where one candidate received zero votes,” Essayli wrote. “We reviewed official county records. The claim is false. Each candidate received votes in every update.”

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'I'm Accusing Them'

Source: @PowerfulJRE/youtube Joe Rogan thinks Democrats 'stole the election.'

Rogan, who once laughed at Trump's debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, had his own theory that Vance seemed to agree with. “I’m not skeptical. I’m not skeptical. I’m accusing them. I think they stole the election,” Rogan said. “Yes!” Vance excitedly replied. Incumbent Karen Bass and City Councilmember Raman, both Democrats, were the top two candidates from the primary, forcing Pratt to drop out. Despite that, Rogan insists something’s off. “And I think it’s common, and this idea that elections can’t be stolen. I always say to people, okay, do you think that the amount of election fraud is 0 percent? No one thinks that,” Rogan said. “And I think they cheat. And I think they’ve been doing it forever, and I don’t think there’s any other reason why you would have no voter ID. And they try to say, ‘It’s racist to have voter ID.' What are you talking about? Do you think other races are incapable of going to the DMV? That’s insane.”

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Source: MEGA The VP and Joe Rogan discussed the voter ID debate on the latter's podcast.

Vance happily agreed, also baselessly saying, “The implication of their argument is literally like Blacks and Hispanics cannot go to the DMV to get an ID. By the way, if you look at the polling, Black Americans are as pro-voter ID, even though most Black Americans vote Democrat, they’re still as pro-voter ID as White Americans is.” The SAVE America Act faces severe criticism from voting rights advocates and civil liberties organizations, who argue it amounts to widespread voter suppression. The bill requires voters to present documentary proof of citizenship (e.g., a passport or birth certificate) to register to vote.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump believes there was 'cheating' in the L.A. mayoral polls.