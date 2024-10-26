Joe Rogan Laughs at Donald Trump as Former President Insists the 2020 Election Was 'Stolen' From Him
Joe Rogan can’t even take Donald Trump seriously.
During the Friday, October 25, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the host, 57, laughed at the former president, 78, after he claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.
Rogan then pressed Trump for specifics, to which he replied, “I won by like. I lost by like…I didn’t lose.”
The clip then showed the media personality laughing at the politician.
“They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump insisted. “That’s like one one-tenth of one percent, it’s less than that. It’s a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes that are spread all over this period.”
“Fifty-one intelligent agents lied, they lied, they knew it was Hunter’s, it was from his bed. They said it was created by Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was the Russia hoax,” the convicted felon rambled.
Rogan then asked the father-of-five — who was in office from 2017-2021 — about what was “crooked” about the election.
“Let’s start at the top and the easy ones. They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didn’t get it in many cases, they didn’t get it,” Trump claimed.
Rogan continued to pry about what “things” were off, but the former reality TV star could only say “anything.”
“Like for extensions of the voting, for voting earlier. All these different things by law, they had to get legislative approvals. You don’t have to go any further than that,” Trump replied.
“If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen,” he alleged. “They wouldn’t give access in certain areas to the ballots because the ballots weren’t signed. They weren’t originals. They were — we could go into this stuff. We could go into the ballots, or we could go into the overall. I’ll give you another way.”
Rogan queried if Trump would present evidence to back his claims, to which he said, “Uh.”
Elsewhere in the interview, he rambled and dodged questions about his past presidency, UFOs and even went on a strange rant about Abraham Lincoln.
When he asked what it was like to become the President, Trump answered, "Well, first of all, it was very surreal. It was very interesting,” however, his answer then took a bizarre turn.
"When I got shot, it wasn't surreal. That should have been surreal. When I was lying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on,” he said of his near assassination last July. “I knew exactly where I was hit. They said, 'You were hit all over the place because there was so much blood from the ear.'"
He later brought up weirdly mentioned UFOs.
"I have to be honest. I have never been a believer. I have people that talk about Area 51 or whatever it is. I think it's the number one tourist attraction in the whole country or something. Area 51 in Las Vegas," he stated.
Trump even mentioned Civil War leaders Lincoln and Robert E. Lee in another portion of the interview.
“Lincoln had a, I don't know. I've never read this, I heard it from people in the White House who really understand what was going on with the whole life of the White House,” he shared. “But Lincoln had the yips about, in a way, as the golfers would say, he had a phobia about [Confederate General] Robert E. Lee. Said, ‘I can't beat Robert’ because Robert E. Lee won many battles in a row.”