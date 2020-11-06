President Donald Trump held a press conference at The White House on Thursday, November 5, two days after the November 3 election day — and swears he is being cheated out of winning the presidency.

“It’s amazing how these mail-in ballots are so one-sided,” said Trump, 74, as he addressed the nation, calling the polls “fake polls” and claiming there is “tremendous corruption and fraud going on.”

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with this year’s election, writing, “All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof — just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!”

He added: “STOP THE FRAUD!” Twitter has marked both of his posts as “misleading.”

STOP THE FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Without any evidence, Trump said that all of the leads he had in each state have been “whittled down” at the 6:30 p.m. ET press conference. He added, “They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen.”

“It’s really destroyed our system,” Trump said about mail-in ballots. “They want to find out how many votes they need and then they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait and then they find them and you see that on election night.”

Of course, celebs immediately took to Twitter to vent about Trump’s remarks. “Watching @realDonaldTrump from the White House made one thing clear. He does not want to be called his go to word for disparaging others: loser. He’s terrified of it. #elections,” Katie Couric said.

Mark Ruffalo said, “Be happy folks we have beaten an incumbent President. It hasn’t happened in 100 years and we won because we came together in all our diversity and we turned out together and we held each other up and now we will end this nightmare. We can move out of the darkness into the light.”

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has said that “every vote must be counted” and remains hopeful for a win. At the time of Trump’s press conference, Biden was leading in the presidential race.

Trump ended his press conference saying that there have been a lot of “shenanigans” happening — and insisted that he will not stand for it.

As OK! previously reported, after the polls closed, President Trump falsely declared victory over his Democratic rival, who voiced confidence that he would win.

With millions of votes still uncounted, Trump said his lawyers would be taking his case to the Supreme Court.

At the time, he proclaimed, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

He added, “A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it.”