Joe Rogan Stunned Over Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' in Resurfaced 'Weird' CIA Info Video: Watch

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Joe Rogan seemed shaken over Erika Kirk's jarring appearance in a resurfaced CIA informational video. The radio host, 58, addressed the clip on a recent episode of his eponymous podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," saying the CEO of Turning Point USA, 37, had "crazy eyes."

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🚨 Joe Rogan on the Erika Kirk CIA videos



“She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of.



It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids.” pic.twitter.com/qevAL8ERL7 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) March 20, 2026 Source: @RedPandaKoala/X Joe Rogan questioned Erika Kirk's resurfaced CIA film.

The former Miss Arizona USA titleholder appeared in the video to give warnings about national security threats. Rogan examined the “very weird” clip, noting the footage was a far cry from what a beauty pageant winner would typically do. "She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids," he said.

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Joe Rogan Called Erika Kirk an 'Odd Duck'

Source: @RedPandaKoala/X 'She just gets intense,' Joe Rogan noted about Erika Kirk.

Rogan noticed how the topics spoken about in the video are typically for government officials and defense specialists to discuss. "She's an odd duck. Have you ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes? There's a video of her making demon eyes, and every time she makes the eyes, the music goes —" he continued while mouthing sinister background music. "She just gets intense," he sighed about Kirk's facial expressions and overall demeanor.

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Fans Were Creeped Out Over Erika Kirk's CIA Video

Source: MEGA The former pageant winner appeared in the video to give warnings about national security threats.

Viewers on social media agreed with Rogan's assessment of Kirk's clip. "Somebody should make a horror movie out of Erika Kirk. We need that demonic concept into the big screen," one wrote on X. "It's like her face just relaxes into its natural comfortable state. Like it must be really exhausting for her to smile and pretend to be friendly," another person chimed in. "She’s not possessed by just one, girl got herself a LEGION of DEMONDS underneath all that fake hair and makeup!" a user gasped.

Erika Kirk Was Appointed by Donald Trump to Serve on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk was selected to hold a position on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors.