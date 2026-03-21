Joe Rogan Stunned Over Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' in Resurfaced 'Weird' CIA Info Video: Watch
March 21 2026, Updated 3:03 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan seemed shaken over Erika Kirk's jarring appearance in a resurfaced CIA informational video.
The radio host, 58, addressed the clip on a recent episode of his eponymous podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," saying the CEO of Turning Point USA, 37, had "crazy eyes."
The former Miss Arizona USA titleholder appeared in the video to give warnings about national security threats.
Rogan examined the “very weird” clip, noting the footage was a far cry from what a beauty pageant winner would typically do.
"She was in some weird CIA films, some weird internal films that she was a part of. It is very weird, it's about EMP attacks and power grids," he said.
Joe Rogan Called Erika Kirk an 'Odd Duck'
Rogan noticed how the topics spoken about in the video are typically for government officials and defense specialists to discuss.
"She's an odd duck. Have you ever seen the compilation of her making crazy eyes? There's a video of her making demon eyes, and every time she makes the eyes, the music goes —" he continued while mouthing sinister background music.
"She just gets intense," he sighed about Kirk's facial expressions and overall demeanor.
- Candace Owens Declares Erika Kirk Should ‘Never’ Have Become Turning Point USA CEO 'Overnight' After Charlie's Death: 'Now You’re Not Just a Grieving Widow'
- 'Frustrated' Candace Owens Criticizes Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika for Not Digging Into Murder Conspiracies: 'It Isn't Her Priority'
- Erika Kirk Called Out for 'Ghosting' Turning Point USA Halftime Show Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny
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Fans Were Creeped Out Over Erika Kirk's CIA Video
Viewers on social media agreed with Rogan's assessment of Kirk's clip. "Somebody should make a horror movie out of Erika Kirk. We need that demonic concept into the big screen," one wrote on X.
"It's like her face just relaxes into its natural comfortable state. Like it must be really exhausting for her to smile and pretend to be friendly," another person chimed in.
"She’s not possessed by just one, girl got herself a LEGION of DEMONDS underneath all that fake hair and makeup!" a user gasped.
Erika Kirk Was Appointed by Donald Trump to Serve on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors
Kirk — who was married to conservative pundit Charlie Kirk until his assassination in September 2025 — was selected by Donald Trump to hold a position on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors earlier this month.
“President Trump made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told USA Today in a statement.
“Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country,” Wales added. “Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”