Politics Donald Trump's Critics Losing It Over President Appointing Erika Kirk to Air Force Academy Board: 'Lord Have Mercy' Source: mega Charlie Kirk's widow now sits on a board that makes U.S. Air Force Academy recommendations to the Secretary of Defense and the president. Allie Fasanella March 10 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Some Americans are up in arms after Donald Trump appointed Charlie Kirk's widow to a position on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors. According to a report by USA Today, the board consists of 16 seats and is "in charge of making U.S. Air Force Academy recommendations to the Secretary of Defense and the president." In a statement to the outlet on Tuesday, March 10, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales confirmed Erika Kirk's appointment, describing it as "the perfect choice."

Article continues below advertisement

'None of This Can Be Real'

Source: mega Erika Kirk has become chummy with the president since her husband, Charlie, was assassinated last September.

Many are in disbelief that the conservative activist and clothing brand owner would be assigned to such a role, with one person writing in reaction on social media, "Lord have mercy." "How is she qualified to be an advisor?" someone else asked, while another added, "I swear we are living in a alternate universe! None of this can be real!" "I hate to see things like this. It makes the government look unserious," a third penned, while a fourth quipped, "Is it April 1st already?"

Article continues below advertisement

What Is the Deal With Erika Kirk?

Source: Candace Owens/youtube; mega Erika Kirk has come under fire for embracing the spotlight since her husband's death.

Erika — whose right-wing activist husband, Charlie, was assassinated last fall — has come under intense public scrutiny since his death for seeming thrilled to step into his shoes. The mom-of-two took over as CEO of his youth political nonprofit Turing Point USA (TPUSA) practically overnight and has made countless public appearances where she seems to revel in the spotlight. Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has become so fixated on Erika's behavior that she launched an investigative series into the former beauty pageant queen.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Doesn't Trust Erika Kirk

Source: mega Candace Owens has alleged Erika Kirk's backstory doesn't add up.

The podcast host has criticized Erika for allegedly making a staffer film her beside Charlie's casket, boasting about TPUSA sales in the days following his death and reportedly firing employees after working them to the bone. During the first episode of the series, which is titled "Bride of Charlie," Candace, 36, insisted "something is not right" with the mom, declaring she's "troubled" by vague "wrinkles" in Erika's backstory. The commentator claimed to have discovered mysterious discrepancies in high school yearbooks and local newspaper clippings and went as far as to suggest Erika's mother is not actually her real mom.

Ben Shapiro Suggested Erika Kirk Sue Candace Owens

Source: @benshapiro/x; mega Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro called Candace Owens a 'twisted human being.'