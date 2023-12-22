Joe Rogan Fact-Checked Minutes After Claiming Joe Biden Was Mentally 'Done' When He Quoted Donald Trump

During a conversation with his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan expressed his belief that some voters now regret their decision to vote for Biden in the 2020 election.

The two then launched into a criticism of the 81-year-old president's state of mind, highlighting a recent speech in which he mentioned a lack of airports during the Revolutionary War.

Rogan boldly stated, "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, 'Hey, you’re done.'"