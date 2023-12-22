Joe Rogan Fact-Checked Minutes After Claiming Joe Biden Was Mentally 'Done' When He Quoted Donald Trump
In a recent episode of his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," host Joe Rogan found himself on the receiving end of a brutal fact-check when he criticized President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline.
It turns out that Rogan misinterpreted a speech by Biden, falsely attributing it to the president's own words.
During a conversation with his guest, MMA fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan expressed his belief that some voters now regret their decision to vote for Biden in the 2020 election.
The two then launched into a criticism of the 81-year-old president's state of mind, highlighting a recent speech in which he mentioned a lack of airports during the Revolutionary War.
Rogan boldly stated, "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, 'Hey, you’re done.'"
Moments later into the podcast, Rogan's producer, Jamie Vernon, interjected to play the clip that Rogan had referenced. The clip featured Biden mocking former President Donald Trump for his remarks about airports in the Revolutionary War.
Biden said in the clip, "The same 'stable genius' said the biggest problem we had during the Revolutionary War is we didn't have enough airports. WHOA…"
At first, Rogan and Nickal laughed, unaware of the context. Then, Vernon provided clarification, revealing that Biden was actually quoting something Trump had said.
He played a clip from a speech Trump gave in 2019, in which he said, "In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander-in-chief."
"The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown," Trump continued. "Our Army manned the airports … It ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do…"
After being shown the full context of the quote he mentioned earlier in the podcast, Rogan admitted, "Oh, okay. So he f----- up."
Nickal told the host, "You can tell he messed up his words."
The host quickly moved on from the subject and continued the over 2-hour-long conversation with the MMA fighter.
A clip of the podcast was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Rogan was heavily criticized not only for spreading misinformation but for quickly moving on from the correction.
One user wrote, "Notice how when they realized it was Trump, they IMMEDIATELY shifted from 'he's unqualified' to a 'just a slip of the tongue, no big deal' narrative."
Another user commented, "After it was revealed Trump said it, his whole tone changed, and he was more forgiving and excuses it."
A third user shared, "The thing I hate most about life today is how many people completely trust people like Rogan, who have no idea what they're talking about to get their information from."