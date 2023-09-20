Joe Biden Caught Lying AGAIN: President Claims He Was 'Raised in the Synagogues' of Delaware

"I probably went to shul more than many of you did," he continued. "You all think I’m kidding … I’m not. I’m not."

During the chat, Biden also claimed that he "got involved with the civil rights movement" before becoming a senator — something Biden later claimed wasn't true.

"During the '60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement," Biden said in 1987. "I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, in what they were feeling."

"But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma," he continued. "I was not anywhere else."