OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Biden Caught Lying AGAIN: President Claims He Was 'Raised in the Synagogues' of Delaware

joe biden synagogues lying
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

President Joe Biden was caught in another lie when he claimed he was "raised in the synagogues" of Delaware during a call ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year holiday which started on Friday, September 15.

"I, you might say, was raised in the synagogues of my state. You think I’m kidding, I’m not," the commander-in-chief, who is a devout Catholic, said to the rabbis.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden lying
Source: mega

Joe Biden claimed he grew up in the synagogues in Delaware.

"I probably went to shul more than many of you did," he continued. "You all think I’m kidding … I’m not. I’m not."

During the chat, Biden also claimed that he "got involved with the civil rights movement" before becoming a senator — something Biden later claimed wasn't true.

"During the '60s, I was, in fact, very concerned about the civil rights movement," Biden said in 1987. "I was not an activist. I worked at an all-Black swimming pool in the east side of Wilmington, Delaware. I was involved in what they were thinking, in what they were feeling."

"But I was not out marching, I was not down in Selma," he continued. "I was not anywhere else."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden lying
Source: mega

The president is gearing up for the 2024 election.

This is hardly the first time Biden has had to be fact-checked in his speeches.

As OK! previously reported, while speaking on September 11 in Alaska, he claimed he was in New York City at the time of the attack, but he was actually in Washington, D.C.

"Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of H---, it looked so devastating," Biden claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't help but call out Biden. "On September 12, 2001, Biden was in Washington, D.C., for a Senate session," the Republican National Committee's Twitter account wrote, while another said, "Wow. @JoeBiden even lies about 9/11. He is a disgrace."

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

As Biden gears up for the 2024 election, people are concerned if he's mentally stable.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden synagogues lying
Source: mega

Voter are concerned about Biden's state of mind.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden synagogues lying
Source: mega

However, Joe Biden has insisted he can do the job.

But Biden insisted he's up for the job. “I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.