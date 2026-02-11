Joe Rogan Slams Former Podcast Guest Who Tried to Introduce Him to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Are You High?'

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan didn't hold back when a former podcast guest tried to set him up with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Physicist Lawrence Krauss, who appeared on Rogan's show in the past, emailed Epstein in 2017 offering to connect the two.

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Joe Rogan reacted after a former guest tried to set him up with Jeffrey Epstein.

In the email, Epstein wrote, "I saw you did the Joe =ogan [sic] show, can you introduce me, I think hes =unny [sic]." Krauss replied that he would reach out to Rogan. Days later, he sent another email indicating that Rogan had questions about Epstein and assured the convicted felon that he had said "good things," though he had not heard back.

Source: @joerogan/YouTube Physicist Lawrence Krauss emailed Epstein offering to connect him with Rogan.

'Are You High?'

Source: mega Emails showed Rogan had questions about Epstein but never engaged with him.

Rogan discussed the exchange on his podcast, insisting he "would have never went" to meet Epstein and that it was "not even a possibility that I would've went, especially after I Googled him." Reflecting on the email exchange, he said, "I was like, what the f--- are you talking about? This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, 'B---- are you high?'" He added that he would only consider meeting someone like Epstein if he were "sucking up to the rich and powerful," noting that some people are "intoxicated" by being around influential figures.

Joe Rogan Calling Out Donald Trump

Source: mega He criticized attempts to meet Epstein as unnecessary and absurd.

Rogan has repeatedly criticized how Donald Trump's administration handled the Epstein files controversy. In a January podcast episode, he suggested that the administration's contentious ICE operations in Minnesota were a distraction from the Epstein matter, calling the situation "weird." He also took aim at Trump's shifting statements on the files. At one point, the former president dismissed them as a "hoax," only for them to surface later in November 2025. "I heard there's no files, I heard it's a hoax. And then all of a sudden, he's going to release the files. Well, I thought there was no files," Rogan said. Earlier, in July 2025, he accused the administration of attempting to "gaslight" the public regarding the Epstein files.

Concerning Epstein Comments

Source: mega Rogan also slammed Donald Trump and the release of the Epstein files.