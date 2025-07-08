or
'It's Insane': Joe Rogan Slams Donald Trump's Deportation Strategy

Composite Photos of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump and ICE Protests
Source: Mega

Joe Rogan didn't hold back when talking about Donald Trump's deportation tactics.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Joe Rogan delivered a powerful critique of the current administration’s stance on immigration during the July 2 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan’s guest Amjad Masad opened the conversation about the administration, noting some positive aspects while expressing disappointment in their recent actions.

"It's insane," Rogan exclaimed while highlighting the targeting of migrant workers and questioning the focus on construction workers instead of actual criminals.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: Mega

Joe Rogan questioned why Donald Trump targeted workers instead of gangs or drug dealers.

Rogan added: "We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane," he said. "One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?"

Masad added that the issue extends beyond just laborers, mentioning the treatment of Palestinian students on college campuses. He pointed to a specific incident involving a Turkish student at Tufts University who faced scrutiny after writing an essay criticizing Israel. "Did you see this video of this Turkish student at Tufts University that wrote an essay and then there's video of like, ICE agents, like..."

"Is that the woman?" Rogan interjected.

"Yeah, yeah," Masad confirmed.

"What was her essay about? It was just critical of Israel, right?" Rogan clarified.

Photo of ICE Protests
Source: Mega

Joe Rogan and Amjad Masad discussed ICE scrutiny of a Turkish student at Tufts University.

"Just critical of Israel, yeah. I mean..." Masad began.

"That's enough to get you kicked out of the country," Rogan concluded.

The current Trump administration prioritizes strict immigration control. Policies include expanding border wall construction and increasing deportations.

The administration also restricts entry for foreign nationals from specific countries, citing national security and public safety concerns.

There are ongoing efforts to change visa rules for international students, potentially limiting their stay. Furthermore, the administration aims to end "catch and release" practices and has suspended refugee resettlement.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump expanded deportations and restricted visas under a tough immigration agenda.

Building on the administration's tough stance, widespread protests have emerged across the nation, directly challenging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

Demonstrators, including immigrant advocates and concerned citizens, gathered outside detention centers and federal buildings.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: Mega

Protests against Donald Trump’s ICE policies have intensified across U.S. cities.

They voiced opposition to aggressive raids, family separations and increased deportations. These "anti-ICE" protests, sometimes escalating into clashes with law enforcement, aim to draw public attention and pressure for policy changes.

While some support the enforcement actions, public opinion polls show a significant portion of Americans disapprove of ICE's perceived overreach and support pathways to legal status for undocumented immigrants.

