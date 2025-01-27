Donald Trump Deportation Officials Told to 'Wear Raid Jackets' to 'Generate Possible Media Attention,' Sources Claim
President Donald Trump's immigration officials and other federal agents helping with the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants have reportedly been encouraged to attract media attention with their uniforms.
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt reported that sources told CNN correspondent Josh Campbel the deportation forces have been asked to "ensure their clothing clearly depicts their respective agency in case they’re filmed by members of the media."
"Sources tell CNN while it’s common safety practice for agents conducting arrests to wear insignia, clearly identifying themselves as law enforcement, even agents on the perimeter of operations conducted across the nation have been specifically instructed by their leadership to wear raid jackets to generate possible media attention," Hunt shared on the Monday, January 27, installment of CNN This Morning.
Spectrum News correspondent Kevin Frey suggested Trump's officials were also "kind of playing to the camera" by sending immigrants back to South America in "military planes" instead of using a "regular civilian passenger" airline that is "typically used" in these situations.
"And so, if anything, it fits into this larger dynamic that that Trump is certainly central to, which is straight out of central casting," Frey continued. "Looking for members of his cabinet that look good on TV, playing to the camera when it comes to his own experiences in reality television."
"The man knows how to operate. He knows how to operate within this media ecosystem," he added. "Playing to the New York Post sort of headlines. And this is kind of the latest example of that."
This comes after the Trump administration faced criticism over a White House memo that was released after Colombia rejected two "repatriation flights" amid the recent deportations.
President Trump insisted Colombian President Gustavo Petro was jeopardizing "the national security and public safety of the United States" by not allowing the flights to land in the country and declared he would be imposing 25 percent tariffs on "all goods" coming from Colombia to the U.S., as well as a travel ban and other visa and financial sanctions.
However, in a White House statement discussing the tariffs, Colombia was misspelled as "Columbia"
One MAGA critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Ejucashun isn’t a top priority with the Trump administration."
A second person said, "I often make fun of MAGA because, well, the bar is low and it's easy. Like shooting ducks in a barrel. But seriously, just how dumb are the MAGA Trump hires for official positions? It's spelled COLOMBIA. Not COLUMBIA. 3rd graders know this."