Jon Voight Admits It's 'Hard' to Talk to 'Naive' Daughter Angelina Jolie About the Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'It's a Bubble'

Jon Voight and his daughter Angelina Jolie have had their fair share of issues over the years, and now they've reconciled, there's one hot topic that is too sensitive to touch upon: the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The actor, 85, is a staunch supporter of Israel, especially after the country responded to Hamas' October 7 attacks. Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, is a refugee activist who has been outspoken about Israel's killing of women and children in Gaza.