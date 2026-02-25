or
Joe Scarborough Goes Off on Donald Trump's Rambling State of the Union Speech

Split photo of Joe Scarborough and Donald Trump
Source: @msnow/youtube;mega

Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump's remarks during the State of the Union were 'un-American.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

Joe Scarborough ripped apart Donald Trump's State of the Union speech on the Wednesday, February 25, episode of Morning Joe.

The TV host claimed the president repeatedly lied throughout his address, admitting it was "really crazy" and "extraordinary" to watch Trump "do s--- that no sane president would ever do."

Joe Scarborough Calls Donald Trump's Remarks 'Un-American'

Joe Scarborough accused Donald Trump of lying throughout his State of the Union speech.
Source: @msnow/youtube

One of Scarborough's biggest gripes was the president's "bigotry" toward certain groups, noting the way Trump talked about immigrants was "un-American."

"And this continued lie, and it is a continued lie by this Republican Party, and they know they’re lying when they continue to suggest that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than those who were native born Americans," he explained. "And every study, one study after another, study after another study shows this is a tired lie — and yet you have an entire party that seems in large part to be based upon this lie."

He also shamed the POTUS in particular for calling Somali immigrants in Minnesota "pirates" in relation to fraud claims.

Source: @morningjoe/instagram

The broadcaster called the president's racist remarks 'un-American.'

Scarborough joked that Trump's claims about the state of the economy didn't even need to be fact-checked because "everybody knows" he was't telling the truth.

During his long address, the businessman raved, "We have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before. A turnaround for the ages. We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago."

'He's Lying'

Photo of The POTUS' speech was nearly two hours long.
Source: mega

"The audience, they understand Donald Trump is lying when he’s saying that the price of meat is going down. The price of groceries are going down," Scarborough said. "They know he’s lying when he says that he inherited inflation at 9 precent. No. He inherited inflation at about the same rate that it’s at right now when Joe Biden left office. It’s about the same as where it was there."

Other TV Stars Also Criticized Donald Trump's Words

Photo of Donald Trump was accused of lying about the economy.
Source: mega

Scarborough was far from the only public figure to criticize Trump's words, as Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at the commander-in-chief.

"What a speech it wasn’t. The theme of tonight’s speech was ‘all foreigners are murderers.' And Trump said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife," the comedian joked on his late-night show, referring to Melania Trump. "So that’s something. He bragged about DEI. He bragged about kicking 2 million people off food stamps. It was like a Christmas message from the Grinch."

Photo of Joy Behar said the address made her 'nauseous.'
Source: @theview/x

The View's Joy Behar said the address made her "nauseous," while co-host Sunny Hostin admitted she almost "fell asleep" during the televised speech.

