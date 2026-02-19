Savannah Chrisley Gets Dragged During Heated Clash on 'The View' After She Claims Donald Trump Is 'Not Racist': Watch
Feb. 19 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET
Things got tense on the Thursday, February 19, episode of The View.
As the co-hosts discussed people's feelings that Donald Trump is sending "mixed messages" during Black History Month, guest costar Savannah Chrisley swooped in to defend the president.
"What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand," Chrisley said, to which Sunny Hostin bluntly replied, "He is a racist."
"He saved one my best friend's lives, who is a Black woman. Who has been with him for 18 years," the reality star shared.
"So he has a Black friend. He's a racist," Hostin countered, to which Chrisley said, "No."
Whoopi Goldberg Lists Donald Trump's Racist Actions
"Here's the problem, Savannah. And why we have a different take on it," Whoopi Goldberg began.
"When you target DEI programs with executive office, with executive orders, your first week in office, arguing that the policies undermine national unity..." the actress continued. "When you share racist posts about the Obamas, when you pursue the death penalty for The Exonerated Five after you knew they had been exonerated, these are the reasons that his behavior is so hard."
"And I don’t know whether you know about this, but in the '70s, he was accused of discriminating against Black tenants, because he wouldn’t rent to them!" she spilled.
Chrisley asked if that was just an "accusation," to which Goldberg revealed it was a "proven fact" that wound up with him in court.
Sunny Hostin Calls Savannah Chrisley 'Sweetheart'
"Let's call a thing a thing. Donald Trump is a racist. There's no question in my mind," Hostin declared. "The most recent thing that he did by posting on Truth Social with the Obamas depicted as apes in The Lion King, [when] there are no apes in The Lion King, that was a racist act. He tried to blame a staffer. A staffer did not do it."
"It was in fact a staffer who posted it," Chrisley responded, raising her voice.
"President Trump is a racist," Hostin emphasized, to which the podcast host pushed back, "He is not."
Chrisley noted that "for the first time in history, HBCUs got permanent funding under the Trump administration," prompting Hostin to point out, "That funding was started, Savannah, sweetheart, before Donald Trump got into office."
Whoopi Goldberg Ends the Conversation With a Joke
Goldberg tried to cool things down by expressing, "This is the good thing about this show: Everybody has an opinion."
"We say, 'I don't agree, I don't think this is cool,' and we can have these conversations," she said as they wrapped up. "Then we go away and talk about our bra size!"