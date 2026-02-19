Savannah Chrisley Gets Dragged During Heated Clash on 'The View' After She Claims Donald Trump Is 'Not Racist': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin and Savannah Chrisley clashed on whether they think Donald Trump is a racist.

"What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand," Chrisley said, to which Sunny Hostin bluntly replied, "He is a racist." "He saved one my best friend's lives, who is a Black woman. Who has been with him for 18 years," the reality star shared. "So he has a Black friend. He's a racist," Hostin countered, to which Chrisley said, "No."

Whoopi Goldberg Lists Donald Trump's Racist Actions

Things got tense on the Thursday, February 19, episode of The View.



As the co-hosts discussed people's feelings that Donald Trump is sending "mixed messages" during Black History Month, guest costar Savannah Chrisley swooped in to defend the president. Link below for details.… pic.twitter.com/V40JYSmrOr — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) February 19, 2026 Savannah Chrisley staunchly defended Donald Trump.

"Here's the problem, Savannah. And why we have a different take on it," Whoopi Goldberg began. "When you target DEI programs with executive office, with executive orders, your first week in office, arguing that the policies undermine national unity..." the actress continued. "When you share racist posts about the Obamas, when you pursue the death penalty for The Exonerated Five after you knew they had been exonerated, these are the reasons that his behavior is so hard."

Source: @theview/x The show's co-hosts explained to Savannah Chrisley why they believe the POTUS is racist.

"And I don’t know whether you know about this, but in the '70s, he was accused of discriminating against Black tenants, because he wouldn’t rent to them!" she spilled. Chrisley asked if that was just an "accusation," to which Goldberg revealed it was a "proven fact" that wound up with him in court.

Sunny Hostin Calls Savannah Chrisley 'Sweetheart'

Source: @theview/x Sunny Hostin said 'there's no question in my mind' that Donald Trump 'is a racist.'

"Let's call a thing a thing. Donald Trump is a racist. There's no question in my mind," Hostin declared. "The most recent thing that he did by posting on Truth Social with the Obamas depicted as apes in The Lion King, [when] there are no apes in The Lion King, that was a racist act. He tried to blame a staffer. A staffer did not do it." "It was in fact a staffer who posted it," Chrisley responded, raising her voice. "President Trump is a racist," Hostin emphasized, to which the podcast host pushed back, "He is not." Chrisley noted that "for the first time in history, HBCUs got permanent funding under the Trump administration," prompting Hostin to point out, "That funding was started, Savannah, sweetheart, before Donald Trump got into office."

Whoopi Goldberg Ends the Conversation With a Joke

Source: mega Savannah Chrisley said the president isn't racist because he 'saved' the life of a Black friend.