Don Lemon's criticism of Donald Trump continues. The former CNN anchor slammed the 79-year-old president after his xenophobic rant against Somali immigrants, in which he dubbed them and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born U.S. citizen, "garbage," on Tuesday, December 2. "I think that calling a sitting member of Congress ‘garbage’ and calling Somalia ‘garbage,’ it goes back to the whole thing about ’s---hole’ countries," Lemon declared during his show on Friday, December 5. "It’s racist. It’s vulgar. It’s beneath the dignity of the White House. It is sexist. And quite frankly, it’s just gross."

Don Lemon Lays Into Donald Trump After His Racist Tirade

Source: mega Don Lemon called Donald Trump's remarks 'beneath the dignity of the White House.'

"And Donald Trump seems like a gross, bigoted, racist piece of s---," Lemon continued. "I can say that now because that’s how I feel. And look, if someone called someone I knew garbage or me garbage, then, you know, hey, I’m giving him the same energy. … If he can speak that way, if he can say s---hole countries, I can say the same word. Why can’t I do it? And why can’t the journalists do it?"

Source: mega Don Lemon noted that Donald Trump and his family are also 'immigrants.'

The 59-year-old journalist also stated he felt Trump's remarks should "disqualify" him from being the president and pointed out that the former real estate mogul's family are "immigrants as well." "Most of us are immigrants to this country, except for African-Americans, who are the only people who did not come here voluntarily," he said.

Source: mega Donald Trump said he doesn't want Somali people 'in our country.'

The two-time POTUS claimed Somali people "contribute nothing" during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, when he wasn't seemingly dozing off. He proclaimed, "I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you.” "We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country...These are people who do nothing but complain. They complain, and from where they came from, they got nothing..." Trump said. "When they come from h--- and they complain and do nothing but b----, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it."

Ilhan Omar's Response to Donald Trump's Rant

Source: mega Ilhan Omar responded to Donald Trump's rant about Somalis.