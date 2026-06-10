Joe Scarborough Reacts Live to 'Deranged' Donald Trump's Scathing Truth Social Rant: 'We Appreciate You Watching'

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Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough have been going at it since 6 in the morning. On Tuesday, June 10, the president took aim at the TV host and his Morning Joe costars after they discussed The New York Times' reporting on excerpts about Jeffrey Epstein in the upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump Attacks Joe Scarborough Via Truth Social

Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough on Truth Social.

Trump, 79, ranted on Truth Social, "Joe Scarborough’s ever shrinking, low rated show, one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television, is being crushed in the ratings. His serious case on Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the 'Wonderful World of Television.'"

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Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial Donald Trump claimed 'Morning Joe' was being axed due to low ratings.

"His show is being cut because his ratings are TERRIBLE, and Mike and Willie [Geist], who wants to be his father but doesn’t have the talent, are falling further and further into the TDS Swamp!" he continued, though it's unclear if he was referring to a Mike or Scarborough's wife, Mika Brzezinski. He wrapped up his upload by declaring, "They all suffer from Low Ratings Disease!!!"

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'Did Donald Just Write Us?'

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Source: @MS NOW/youtube Joe Scarborough reacted live on 'Morning Joe' as he saw the president's comments.

On the June 10 episode of Morning Joe, Scarborough reacted in real time as he found out about the POTUS' comments. "Did this just happen? Did Donald just write us?" he asked. Scarborough responded by insisting he doesn't have "Trump derangement syndrome," expressing, "I tell people that we actually talk on the phone, and sometimes I go talk to you in the White House, and we disagree on things, but nothing deranged here, sir. Unless you’re deranged, if there’s any derangement, it would have to be on your side of the relationship, because I’m not deranged, not about you. I just state the facts, and maybe that makes you deranged."

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Joe Scarborough Thanked the President for Tuning Into His Show

Source: MEGA The TV star thanked the POTUS for watching his program.

Scarborough went on to joke he was "hurt" over Trump's remarks. "It hurts me that I’m being laughed at. Oh, what am I going to do? I don’t think I’m the one who’s being laughed at," he noted. "Well, thank you for chiming in, Mr. President," he continued. "As always, we appreciate you watching the show, and as always, pray for your health, as I tell you, and pray for your well-being."

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Source: @MS NOW/youtube Joe Scarborough said he would be praying for Donald Trump.