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Joe Scarborough Reacts Live to 'Deranged' Donald Trump's Scathing Truth Social Rant: 'We Appreciate You Watching'

Composite photo of Joe Scarborough and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump targeted Joe Scarborough in an early morning rant.

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June 10 2026, Updated 2:35 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump and Joe Scarborough have been going at it since 6 in the morning.

On Tuesday, June 10, the president took aim at the TV host and his Morning Joe costars after they discussed The New York Times' reporting on excerpts about Jeffrey Epstein in the upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump Attacks Joe Scarborough Via Truth Social

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Photo of Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Scarborough on Truth Social.

Trump, 79, ranted on Truth Social, "Joe Scarborough’s ever shrinking, low rated show, one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television, is being crushed in the ratings. His serious case on Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the 'Wonderful World of Television.'"

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Photo of Donald Trump claimed 'Morning Joe' was being axed due to low ratings.
Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump claimed 'Morning Joe' was being axed due to low ratings.

"His show is being cut because his ratings are TERRIBLE, and Mike and Willie [Geist], who wants to be his father but doesn’t have the talent, are falling further and further into the TDS Swamp!" he continued, though it's unclear if he was referring to a Mike or Scarborough's wife, Mika Brzezinski.

He wrapped up his upload by declaring, "They all suffer from Low Ratings Disease!!!"

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'Did Donald Just Write Us?'

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Photo of Joe Scarborough reacted live on 'Morning Joe' as he saw the president's comments.
Source: @MS NOW/youtube

Joe Scarborough reacted live on 'Morning Joe' as he saw the president's comments.

On the June 10 episode of Morning Joe, Scarborough reacted in real time as he found out about the POTUS' comments.

"Did this just happen? Did Donald just write us?" he asked.

Scarborough responded by insisting he doesn't have "Trump derangement syndrome," expressing, "I tell people that we actually talk on the phone, and sometimes I go talk to you in the White House, and we disagree on things, but nothing deranged here, sir. Unless you’re deranged, if there’s any derangement, it would have to be on your side of the relationship, because I’m not deranged, not about you. I just state the facts, and maybe that makes you deranged."

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Joe Scarborough Thanked the President for Tuning Into His Show

Photo of The TV star thanked the POTUS for tuning into his program.
Source: MEGA

The TV star thanked the POTUS for watching his program.

Scarborough went on to joke he was "hurt" over Trump's remarks.

"It hurts me that I’m being laughed at. Oh, what am I going to do? I don’t think I’m the one who’s being laughed at," he noted.

"Well, thank you for chiming in, Mr. President," he continued. "As always, we appreciate you watching the show, and as always, pray for your health, as I tell you, and pray for your well-being."

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Photo of Joe Scarborough said he would be praying for Donald Trump.
Source: @MS NOW/youtube

Joe Scarborough said he would be praying for Donald Trump.

Scarborough wrapped up by insisting he truly was praying for the politician, "because on New Year’s Eve I said I would be praying for you, and I hope that in the New Year you would remember what Jesus said, 'Blessed are the peacemakers.' 2026 hasn’t quite gone that way, has it?"

"I guess I got to double down with my prayers, my prayers haven’t been answered yet," he added. "I’m going to double, I’m going to pray without ceasing that he becomes a peacemaker."

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