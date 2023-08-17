Joey King Is Excited for Her Upcoming Wedding to Steven Piet: 'I Feel Lucky to Know Great Love in My Life'
Joey King is gearing up for her big day, admitting she's "absolutely" excited to marry her fiancé, Steven Piet.
"I feel lucky to know great love in my life. It’s a beautiful feeling," the 24-year-old, who is partnering with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign to spread awareness about the support needed for shelters across the country, exclusively tells OK!.
The two, who got engaged in February 2022, tend to hang out a lot.
"Honestly, there’s not too much that we don’t love to do together. But one of our main things is we love cooking together," the actress gushes.
On top of wedding planning, King is thrilled to be partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign. "Getting involved with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign was important to me for a number of reasons. Not only do I have a personal connection to the cause since I adopted my dog, Fable, in Romania a few months ago, but the statistics about shelter animals are so alarming. The animals and shelters both really need help and I want to do anything I can to help animals get adopted and support the shelters," she explains.
"Animals are going into shelters at such an alarming rate. Shelters are overcrowded with animals and resources are stretched, so they need more volunteers, but currently less than one in four Americans volunteer for any organization. I’m hoping to share my story and voice to encourage people to lend a helping hand to help clear the shelters and find these animals the loving homes they deserve," she adds.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ever since King adopted Fable, she's been able to witness her personality blossom "as she gets more comfortable in our home, which is so rewarding," she gushes of her pet. "And Jesse, our other rescue, is showing her the ropes and being the perfect big brother to her."