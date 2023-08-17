OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Joey King
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Joey King Is Excited for Her Upcoming Wedding to Steven Piet: 'I Feel Lucky to Know Great Love in My Life'

joey king ig ok
Source: @joeyking/instagram
By:

Aug. 17 2023, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joey King is gearing up for her big day, admitting she's "absolutely" excited to marry her fiancé, Steven Piet.

"I feel lucky to know great love in my life. It’s a beautiful feeling," the 24-year-old, who is partnering with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local’s Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign to spread awareness about the support needed for shelters across the country, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
joey king ig ok
Source: @joeyking/instagram

The two, who got engaged in February 2022, tend to hang out a lot.

"Honestly, there’s not too much that we don’t love to do together. But one of our main things is we love cooking together," the actress gushes.

Article continues below advertisement
  • This past summer, the Bullet Train star was spotted having a great time in Napa Valley, Calif., on her bachelorette party. "It was truly a dream. My sisters did a fantastic job planning and made me feel so special — wine tasting was, of course, just all kinds of ridiculous fun. We played so many games, ate so much food, laughed until we could not breathe …it was a little slice of heaven," she shares of the adventure.
    • joeykingok
    Source: @joeyking/instagram
    MORE ON:
    Joey King
    Article continues below advertisement

    On top of wedding planning, King is thrilled to be partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign. "Getting involved with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Clear the Shelters 2023 campaign was important to me for a number of reasons. Not only do I have a personal connection to the cause since I adopted my dog, Fable, in Romania a few months ago, but the statistics about shelter animals are so alarming. The animals and shelters both really need help and I want to do anything I can to help animals get adopted and support the shelters," she explains.

    "Animals are going into shelters at such an alarming rate. Shelters are overcrowded with animals and resources are stretched, so they need more volunteers, but currently less than one in four Americans volunteer for any organization. I’m hoping to share my story and voice to encourage people to lend a helping hand to help clear the shelters and find these animals the loving homes they deserve," she adds.

    joey king dog
    Source: michael simon
    Article continues below advertisement

    Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

    Ever since King adopted Fable, she's been able to witness her personality blossom "as she gets more comfortable in our home, which is so rewarding," she gushes of her pet. "And Jesse, our other rescue, is showing her the ropes and being the perfect big brother to her."

  • "Animals have always been a huge part of my life. I’ve never not had pets growing up. I’m honored to be working with Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Clear The Shelters and hope that by showing how much my rescues have enriched my life that it will at least make people curious about adopting. Rescuing a best friend is the best feeling," she continues.
    • Advertisement

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.