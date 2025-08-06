or
John Cena Reveals He Got His Hair Transplant After Starting to Go Bald: 'I Thought I Was Alone'

Photo of John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena underwent a procedure to prevent losing his hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

John Cena is fighting for his hair to grow back.

The WWE wrestler, 48, admitted he underwent a hair transplant in November 2024 to avoid losing his strands completely.

Image of John Cena got a hair transplant.
Source: MEGA

John Cena got a hair transplant.

"I saw [fans'] signs that said 'The bald John Cena.' They pushed me into going to see what my options were," he revealed in a Wednesday, August 6, interview. "I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November. I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness."

The star finds no shame in getting some help to avoid going bald and says the transplant transformed his life.

"They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another," he explained. "If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life."

Image of John Cena almost went bald.
Source: MEGA

John Cena almost went bald.

Cena also admires how his hairstyle has helped propel him further into the acting world, as he prepares to star in Season 2 of Suicide Squad.

"A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do," he said.

John Cena

John Cena Retires From Wrestling

Image of John Cena retired from WWE this year.
Source: MEGA

John Cena retired from WWE this year.

Cena announced in July 2024 that he is retiring from the ring this year.

"Age plays a factor," he divulged. "I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I’m a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it."

His decision to step away is also due to wanting to spend more time with his wife of five years, Shay Shariatzadeh.

"If I’m deficient on physical strength and connection with ones I love, I will push those minutes wherever I can, whether it’s getting my a-- in the gym or being the best husband I can," he admitted.

Image of John Cena is on a farewell wrestling tour.
Source: MEGA

John Cena is on a farewell wrestling tour.

Although family is currently his priority, the athlete embarked on a farewell tour to bring both himself and WWE fans "closure."

"They’re the reason for my optimism, my perseverance, my passion. They don’t let you get away with phoning it in, because they’ll eat you alive," he quipped.

