John Cena's Agency Told Him to Reject Mermaid Role in 'Barbie' Movie: 'This Is Beneath You'

“Margot was like, ‘We’ll make you a mermaid. You’ll be in it for half a day.’ Yeah, sure,” Cena said. “But I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was, ‘This is beneath you,’ which I get that. But also to the agency’s credit, immediately they acquiesced, and I was like, ‘No we’re going to do it,’ but all they can do is offer their guidance.”

However, Cena pushed back.

“They’re not ultimately making the choice,” Cena stated. “And their guidance is… ‘Truly trickle down economics from this may take you out of these lead lap slots.’ And I get all that. I’ve always operated under the philosophy that good work gets you another chance.”