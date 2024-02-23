John Cena's Agency Told Him to Reject Mermaid Role in 'Barbie' Movie: 'This Is Beneath You'
John Cena almost didn't take a part in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie as his agent didn't approve.
In the hit movie, the WWE legend, 46, played a mermaid named Barbie — something he was interested in pursuing.
“[The agency is] just going on what they know,” Cena said while chatting on "The Howard Stern Show." “And what they know is, ‘This entity, this commodity gravitates towards these things, we should stay in this lane.’ But I’m not a commodity. I’m a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity.”
At the time, the athlete was filming Fast X in the studio lot near Barbie when he ran into lead star Margot Robbie, who told him make a cameo in the film.
“Margot was like, ‘We’ll make you a mermaid. You’ll be in it for half a day.’ Yeah, sure,” Cena said. “But I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was, ‘This is beneath you,’ which I get that. But also to the agency’s credit, immediately they acquiesced, and I was like, ‘No we’re going to do it,’ but all they can do is offer their guidance.”
However, Cena pushed back.
“They’re not ultimately making the choice,” Cena stated. “And their guidance is… ‘Truly trickle down economics from this may take you out of these lead lap slots.’ And I get all that. I’ve always operated under the philosophy that good work gets you another chance.”
Ultimately, Cena appeared in Barbie for less than a minute alongside pop star Dua Lipa. The film ended up making $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, and it went on to earn a slew of nominations.
- 'Barbie' Fans Outraged Over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar Snubs: 'Patriarchy in a Nutshell'
- John Stamos, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and More 'Disappointed' Stars React to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars Snub
- Margot Robbie Responds to Shocking 'Barbie' Oscars Snub: 'No Way to Feel Sad When You Know You're This Blessed'
Cena not only appeared with Lipa in Barbie, but they both starred in the star-studded action thriller Argylle.
"Man, I would love to do like a buddy cop movie [with her]," Cena said in early February while chatting with Stephen Colbert on his talk show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, the singer has nothing but love for the actor, too.
“It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him! He’s really my emotional support actor," she told Vanity Fair.
She continued, “It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.”