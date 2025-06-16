Inside John Corbett and Bo Derek's Love Story
John Corbett and Bo Derek's romance has become a timeless tale, spanning over two decades of love and partnership.
OK! delves into the heart of their enduring relationship.
A Two-Decade Love Story
Corbett, known for his role in Serendipity, and Derek, the iconic model, began dating in 2002. Fast forward more than 20 years, and the couple still keeps the spark alive!
"We still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week," Corbett shared with Closer in 2018. "And Bo still laughs at all my jokes even though she's heard them a million times. We just enjoy each other. I'm sad when she's not around."
Derek echoed his sentiments, stating, "We both travel so much, so, for us, our favorite vacation place is home. That's where the romance is."
The Story of Their First Meeting
Their love story began at an Oscars after-party, facilitated by Corbett's agent back in 2002.
"I was very intimidated!" Corbett admitted during an appearance on Today, recalling their first date.
Derek revealed she hadn't dated anyone in five years before meeting Corbett.
"I kept saying to my friends, 'I'll wait until all the sparks and all that get going,'" she explained. "And it finally happened."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Age Gap Insights
The couple shares a roughly four-and-a-half-year age difference, with Corbett born on May 9, 1961, and Derek on November 20, 1956.
Parenting Plans?
Neither Corbett nor Derek have children, either together or from previous relationships.
Marriage: A Growing Decision
For years, tying the knot didn't seem to be on their agenda. In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek explained there was no "pressure or need" for them to get married.
However, they rethought their stance, and in 2020, decided to say "I do" in an intimate ceremony.
"We're pretty private people; we didn't make an announcement," Corbett said during a 2021 appearance on The Talk. "All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it."
"After 20 years we decided to get married," he continued. "We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"