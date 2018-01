The 37-year-old showed the new look off on Snapchat, saying, "So guys, I did Bo Derek braids, and I'm really into it." Many fans were less than impressed.

One follower wrote, "She and her family had been appropriated from black culture and they have a long list of appropriation.That hairstyle and many others they have been used express black culture,pride and identity...so girl bye."

Kim was referring to Bo Derek's braids in the 1979 film, 10, but of course, cornrows have been around for quite some time, which is why people were offended by Kim's reference.

And this isn't the first time the Kardashians have caught heat about their hair and cultural appropriation. Twitter users were pretty upset back in 2015 when Vogue claimed North West inspired an entire generation of girls to rock “natural hair."

Kylie, Kim and Khloe have faced backlash for putting their hair into styles that are predominantly worn by black women, from bantu knots to cornrows. Even after,, Kim andhave faced backlash for putting their hair into styles that are predominantly worn by black women, from bantu knots to cornrows.