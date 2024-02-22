John Edwards' Ex-Mistress Rielle Hunter Details Their First Conversation in Upcoming Tell-All Interview
Rielle Hunter opened up on the early days of her years-long extramarital affair with former presidential candidate John Edwards in a sneak peek for her tell-all interview with Jake Tapper on the Sunday, February 25, installment of United States of Scandal.
The former senator of North Carolina was once known as a "crusading trial attorney and family man" and a "picture-perfect presidential candidate" until his reputation was tarnished by his entanglement with Hunter.
When Tapper asked the videographer, 59, how she met the politician, 70, she revealed it was a chance meeting at a bar in New York City.
"He was in a business meeting. I was with my friend. We were at a table and John Edwards was behind her," Hunter explained in the clip. "And he kept looking at me as though he knew me as well."
"And then we got up and left and when we were standing on the corner, John Edwards turned the corner and saw me there," she continued. "And he, like, literally almost jumped into my arms. And my response — what came out of my mouth was, ‘You’re so hot,'" to which Edwards allegedly replied, "Why, thank you."
The mother-of-one said that the politician invited her up to his hotel room and she agreed, admitting she didn't think the intention was sexual.
- Hunter Biden & Beau Biden's Widow Hallie Accuse Each Other Of Hiding Drugs In The Home: Read The Alleged Leaked Texts
- Hunter Biden's Messy Affair: While Dating Brother's Widow, President's Son Reportedly Sent Raunchy Texts To Her Sister
- Hunter Biden's Scandals Through The Years: Drugs, Infidelity, Suspicious Emails & More
"You didn’t? Because it sounds like there was an attraction," Tapper said. "You said, ‘You’re so hot.’ I mean that's inherently a little sexual."
"I know, I know, I know," Hunter responded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hunter later became pregnant with Edwards' child — something he denied for two years until he confessed the truth in a bombshell 2010 statement.
"I am Quinn's father," he said at the time. "I will do everything in my power to provide her with the love and support she deserves."
"I feel comfortable talking now, because Johnny went public and made a statement admitting paternity," Hunter later said in an interview with GQ.
"I had never experienced anything like what was flowing between us," she added. "There was sooo much attraction and sooo much — I want to say love, but it wasn't love at that point it was just this, this magnetic force field like I had never experienced. It terrified me."
People reported the sneak peek of Hunter's interview.