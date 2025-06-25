Bombshell John F. Kennedy Biography Details Flight Attendant's 'Wild' Affair With Former President, Abortion and More

Joan was a single mom-of-two when she met JFK in 1956 and living with a man named Norm Bishop while working as a flight attendant for Frontier Airlines and as a cocktail waitress on the side.

"Joan was a big revelation for me," Taraborrelli explained in his biography. "She acted as his therapist in many ways. Because she was outside of his Washington circle, he opened up to her — and began to reckon with his flaws."

Days after flirting with Joan at a Southern California bar, JFK found out Jackie, then 27, had given birth to their stillborn daughter, Arabella, while he was on a trip to Italy.

"Four days later he returned to Hammersmith Farm, her family’s estate in Newport, R.I., where she was recuperating — and fed up," an excerpt of the biography read. "She’d always felt something was missing in his nature, and now she knew what it was: empathy. When Jackie wept at the breakfast table and said, 'How could I have been so stupid?' her mother, Janet, reached out and took her hand. 'You’re not stupid,' she told her. 'You just put your trust in the wrong person.'"