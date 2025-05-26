Jackie Kennedy's Secret Confessions: The Hidden Heartaches of America's Beloved First Lady

Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy, America's beloved first lady, captivated the world with her poise, beauty and unwavering composure. But behind the polished smile and iconic style was a woman grappling with private heartaches, loneliness and suspicions she dared share with only one confidant — an elderly Irish priest, Father Joseph Leonard.

"It's so good in a way to write all this down and get it off your chest — because I never do really talk about it with anyone — but poor you has to read it!" she wrote.

In 1950, 21-year-old Kennedy traveled to Ireland and met Father Leonard, a kind, compassionate soul and a decorated World War II veteran, who saw beyond the socialite facade to the vulnerable heart beneath. Over the next 14 years, her 33 letters — written in an easy, flowing style — became her sanctuary. To him, she poured out fears and confessions she never dared reveal to anyone.

She shed her armor, confessing her deepest doubts, her despair and her search for faith amid the storms of life. She always ended them with terms of endearment: "Bushels, barrels, carts & lorry loads of love to You — Jacqueline XXXOO."

She had to explain to Father Leonard that the Xs and Os "mean hugs & kisses" and told him: "Now you know what they mean so you don't have to reveal my indiscretions to other women!"