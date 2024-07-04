Jackie Kennedy's Life 'Was More Deeply Marred by Pain and Tragedy' Despite Being Surrounded by 'Power, Glamour and Wealth'
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis — commonly known by the nickname "Jackie" — lived a privileged life, but it was equally filled with grief and pain.
Her first husband, President John F. Kennedy, tragically died in her arms after being shot while riding in a motorcade in 1963. Jackie was later diagnosed with PTSD and it's since been revealed that she also suffered severe chronic neck pain after the incident.
According to a source, Jackie's world "was steeped in power, glamour and wealth, but her life was more deeply marred by pain and tragedy — some of her own making — than anyone realized."
Prior to her husband's death, she was also plagued by JFK's allegedly "constant infidelities," per Maureen Callahan's upcoming book, Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed.
Jackie was also forced to bear the loss of her stillborn daughter, Arabella, and son Patrick, who died less than 48 hours after he came into the world. The author suggested that her various miscarriages may have been caused by a variety of sexually transmitted diseases JFK allegedly gave her from his numerous affairs.
Eventually, Jackie began her own "years-long affair" with her brother-in-law, Robert F. Kennedy. They allegedly bonded over their "shared trauma."
When the former first lady remarried Aristotle Onassis in 1968, she "negotiated 170 clauses in her marriage contract."
The book claims Aristotle was to pay her "$3 million up-front and $1 million for each of her children," as well as a whopping $600,000 for travel costs.
Despite taking legal precautions, their marriage was far from perfect. He reportedly once "gave [Jackie] a black eye," and allegedly accused her of being the "living embodiment of the Kennedy Curse."
He died at 69 years old at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.
Nearly two decades later, Jackie passed away in 1994 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma after the disease spread to her liver, spine and brain.
Her son, John F. Kennedy, Jr., confirmed at the time that she'd been "surrounded by her friends and her family and her books, and the people and the things that she loved" when she died.
"She did it in her very own way, and on her own terms, and we all feel lucky for that," he added.
In Touch spoke with the insider and obtained excerpts from Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed.