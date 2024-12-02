John F. Kennedy's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Goes Shirtless for Thirst Trap After Announcing 'Tough' Breakup: See Steamy Photo
Jack Schlossberg is shirtless and single!
The only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy took to Instagram with a drool-worthy thirst trap just days after opening up about a recent breakup on Thanksgiving Day.
Schlossberg paired his post with a religious message for his 439,000 followers, writing, "IT IS SILLY. BUT I BELIEVE," alongside the Nicene Creed, a common Catholic prayer.
The first picture Schlossberg included in his photo dump featured the 31-year-old snapping a shirtless selfie in nothing but gray sweatpants and a black beanie.
The famous brunette made sure to flex his abdomen muscles while posing in front of a bathroom mirror.
Other photos included a random picture of two slices of cheese, a selfie in front of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and a shot of a Maine license plate that appeared to spell out something similar to "Elon sucks," which was seemingly in reference to Donald Trump's new right-hand man Elon Musk.
Schlossberg's steamy snap comes days after he expressed upset feelings regarding a recent breakup during an emotional TikTok shared on Thursday, November 28.
"Heartbreak sucks. Getting broken up with sucks. It's the worst. You feel like — someone said this to me the other day — you feel like you're mourning someone who's alive," he admitted.
"It just sucks to feel like you were tricked, lied to and then left... and just left, " Schlossberg emphasized. "Anyway, you can't get so down about breakups because — that's the thing — the other person's a psychopath. If they didn't want to be with you, they're so dumb."
The political correspondent — who has publicly criticized his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — proceeded to share a piece of advice his father, Edwin Schlossberg, once told him.
Jack claimed his dad, who married JFK's daughter Caroline Kennedy in 1986, said breakups are "always mutual" and that if something isn't working romantically with another person, "than good. Be happy. Move on."
The social media star uploaded another TikTok video on Saturday, November 30, of himself singing "What Kinda Gone" by Chris Cagle.
"I'm going [through] a tough breakup. This Chris Cagle song is helping," Jack captioned the post.
Shortly after sharing his thirst trap on Monday, Jack confused some of his fans with a strange rant about scents and the Bible.
"Hey little buddy, WANNA SMELL THE BIBLE ?? Frankincense, Myrrh, and OUD — what they burned when BABY JESUS WAS BORN. Oud is beautiful. Oud comes from a tree that’s infected by an insect. The infection makes the tree produce extra sap. Then I wear the sap to attract people to me. Just like Jesus," his message read.
The caption concluded: "Thank you to everyone who stops to tell me how great I smell, and to my friends who believed in me. I got the chance yesterday to show a person who matters a lot to me how much I know about oud. That felt good."