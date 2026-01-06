or
John F. Kennedy's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Looks Heartbroken at Sister Tatiana's Funeral After Sharing Touching Tribute

Photo of Tatiana and Jack Schlossberg
Source: MEGA/@jackuno/Instagram

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg was visibly heartbroken at the funeral for his sister Tatiana.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg was struck with grief at the funeral for his sister Tatiana.

The heartbroken political commentator attended her memorial in New York City on Monday, January 5, alongside his mother, Caroline Kennedy, father Edwin Schlossberg and sister Rose. Tatiana's children, Josephine and Edwin Moran, and husband, George Moran, were present as well.

Image of Tatiana Schlossberg's brother, Jack, looked heartbroken at her January 5 funeral.
Source: @jackuno/Instagram

Tatiana Schlossberg's brother, Jack, looked heartbroken at her January 5 funeral.

Several A-list names were also in attendance, including Joe Biden, who was reportedly crying outside the church.

David Letterman, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry showed up to pay their respects as well.

Jack Schlossberg Honors Late Sister Tatiana

Image of Tatiana Schlossberg passed away from leukemia.
Source: MEGA

Tatiana Schlossberg passed away from leukemia.

Jack shared a tribute to his sister by reposting a collection of quotes that reminded him of her, as well as a photo of them from when they were younger. One of the quotes was written by Tatiana herself and read, "It's up to us to create a country that takes seriously its obligations to the planet, to each other, and to the people who will be born into a world that looks different than ours has for the past 10,000 years or so. Essentially, what I'm describing is hard work with possibly limited success for the rest of your life. But we have to do it, and at least we will have the satisfaction of knowing we made things better. Come on, it will be fun (?)."

How Did Tatiana Schlossberg Die?

Image of Tatiana Schlossberg was 35 at the time of her passing.
Source: MEGA

Tatiana Schlossberg was 35 at the time of her passing.

Tatiana passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at age 35, after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

She detailed her medical struggles in an essay published by The New Yorker last November. Tatiana — who was diagnosed after giving birth to her second child in May 2024 — wrote, "A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter. It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia."

Image of Tatiana Schlossberg was the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

Tatiana Schlossberg was the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy.

Tatiana was told in January 2025 that she only had one year left to live. She underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, as well as took part in a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy that combats blood cancers.

The journalist credited her family for "raising [her] children and sitting in [her] various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half."

"They have held my hand unflinchingly while I have suffered, trying not to show their pain and sadness in order to protect me from it. This has been a great gift, even though I feel their pain every day," she said.

