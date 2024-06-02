John F. Kennedy Jr. always regretted not introducing his wife Carolyn to his mother, Jackie Kennedy, according to Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy author Elizabeth Beller.

"Jackie was quite sick [with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma] and it wasn’t a moment to [meet] a new girlfriend," the writer explained in a recent interview. "But he told many friends... one of his biggest regrets in his life was not introducing them, because that… hurt Carolyn."