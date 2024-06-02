JFK Jr.'s Biggest Regret: Late Star Never Forgave Himself for Not Introducing Wife Carolyn to Mom Jackie Kennedy Before Her Untimely Death
John F. Kennedy Jr. always regretted not introducing his wife Carolyn to his mother, Jackie Kennedy, according to Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy author Elizabeth Beller.
"Jackie was quite sick [with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma] and it wasn’t a moment to [meet] a new girlfriend," the writer explained in a recent interview. "But he told many friends... one of his biggest regrets in his life was not introducing them, because that… hurt Carolyn."
JFK Jr. and Carolyn tied the knot in 1996, two years after his mother's tragic passing. However, their three-year marriage wasn't all sunshine and roses.
"They were going through a rough patch [before their deaths]," a source spilled to a news outlet, adding that some of their issues stemmed from Carolyn's alleged substance abuse issues.
The source also noted that the couple had been "at odds over having children.
"He was ready to start a family and she wasn’t sure she wanted to bring kids into their world," they explained.
Despite attempting marriage counseling in those final days, both JFK Jr., Carolyn and her sister Lauren Bessette passed away in a plane crash in 1999.
As OK! previously reported, prior to his death, JFK Jr. was reportedly determined to find out the truth about his father's assassination.
"When he was 17 years old ... He’s doing his own research," author John Koerner stated back in 2020. "He reads the books written at that time ... there’s an article about there being three assassins. He was well-versed in the research on it."
"He hires an investigator, too," Koener added. "That was one of his life goals, to account the men who killed his father. So this was part of his life’s goal, and if he became president or even a senator, he would have mechanisms of power behind him to do just that."
He had reportedly planned to attempt to reopen the investigation into the murder just before the plane crash occurred.
