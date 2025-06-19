Senator John Fetterman's Dinner With Steve Bannon on Wedding Anniversary Raises Eyebrows
Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is facing scrutiny after being spotted dining with right-wing media figure Steve Bannon on what was reportedly his 17th wedding anniversary.
The outing drew attention both for the company he kept and the absence of his wife, Gisele Fetterman.
According to Politico, the senator was seen dining at Butterworth's, a conservative-leaning D.C. restaurant frequented by Republican staffers and MAGA loyalists. Joining him was Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle. The dinner became even more notable when Bannon, the former Trump strategist known for his far-right views, briefly joined the table.
The dinner coincided with John's anniversary, and Gisele's absence quickly became a trending topic online. Many questioned the senator's choice to spend the evening in political company instead of with his wife. The speculation comes amid reports that Gisele has been largely absent from Washington this year, and that tensions may be simmering between the couple over his pivoting political positions.
John has served as Pennsylvania senator since 2023, and has been a member of the Democratic Party since he started his political career. John served as mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019, and then lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania from 2006 to 2019.
A previous New York Magazine feature highlighted Gisele's frustrations with John's post-stroke political choices, including his vocal support for Israel. These concerns, paired with his more centrist pivot on immigration and fracking, have fueled conversations about a political and personal shift.
Once considered a progressive in the mold of Bernie Sanders, John has embraced stances that increasingly put him at odds with some of his earlier supporters.
Gisele, for her part, has offered limited public explanations. When asked about not wearing her wedding ring, she cited her duties as a firefighter: "If I wore my wedding ring to fight fires, that would be dangerous."
Still, she has not joined her husband at public events or forums throughout the year, deepening speculation about a possible rift.
Progressive commentator Howie Klein weighed in online, tweeting: "On his 17th wedding anniversary, John Fetterman was seen dining at D.C.'s top MAGA hangout. At the rate he's going, he'll be eligible for Gavin Newsom's podcast soon!"
Adding to the intrigue, John posted the following day about a recent car accident involving him and Gisele, correcting the timeline of their marriage in the process.
"You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday," he wrote. "Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we're doing well."