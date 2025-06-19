Senator John Fetterman's Dinner With Steve Bannon on Wedding Anniversary Raises Eyebrows

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is facing scrutiny after being spotted dining with right-wing media figure Steve Bannon on what was reportedly his 17th wedding anniversary.

The outing drew attention both for the company he kept and the absence of his wife, Gisele Fetterman.

According to Politico, the senator was seen dining at Butterworth's, a conservative-leaning D.C. restaurant frequented by Republican staffers and MAGA loyalists. Joining him was Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle. The dinner became even more notable when Bannon, the former Trump strategist known for his far-right views, briefly joined the table.