The View's Joy Behar Argues With Senator John Fetterman Over Potential Donald Trump Pardon

Fetterman clarified he was only talking about Trump's New York trial, not the other cases connected to the president-elect.

"Now the Democrats on our side, there were some that were gleeful, [saying] 'Now he’s a convicted felon' and those things," he noted. " We were talking about criminal justice and we are now talking about second chances and now all of a sudden now you’re, like, well, he’s a convicted felon."

In conclusion, the 55-year-old said he believed "those kinds of charges would have never been brought" against Biden or Trump "unless one side" realized they could "weaponize" it.