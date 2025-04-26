or
John Goodman’s 200-Pound Weight-Loss Inspires Fans: 'It’s Never Too Late'

Composite photos of John Goodman
Source: Mega

John Goodman's 200-pound weight-loss transformation has fans talking!

April 26 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

In a stunning return to the spotlight, John Goodman, everyone’s beloved Roseanne star, has fans gasping over his dramatic weight-loss journey.

As the actor lights screens again in the hit series The Conners, buzz about his remarkable transformation reached a fever pitch — and fans are inspired!

Photo of John Goodman
Source: Mega

Social media praised the star for sticking to his goal.

"He's a role model for showing that it's never too late to make a change," one user quipped on X.

"John Goodman is proof that hard work pays off," another fan shared.

It was during an unforgettable appearance on Live With Kelly in early 2017 that he first revealed his shocking transformation, and fans felt astounded.

The Emmy winner proudly showed his transformation, making waves on the ABC revival and leaving viewers eager for more updates on his journey.

Photo of John Goodman
Source: Mega

The Emmy winner struggled with his weight over the years.

As far as two decades ago, Goodman openly shared his struggles with weight and acknowledging that this may escalate as he ages.

"I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still," Goodman candidly said in the Jungle Book 2 premiere in 2005.

He also confessed candidly during a 2011 chat with David Letterman: "[I was] pushing 400 [pounds] … Somewhere up around there. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."

To shed pounds, Goodman started to eat healthier, cutting back on sugar and processed foods and consume smaller portions of food. This included more vegetables and lean protein.

Photo of John Goodman
Source: Mega

John Goodman started working out six days a week.

Goodman started working out six days a week, with walking and using an elliptical machine were part of his routine. He would frequently be spotted walking around his neighborhood.

The Big Lebowski star would go on to lose a whopping 200 pounds, a pivotal mark that took nearly a decade to achieve!

Photo of John Goodman
Source: Mega

John Goodman cut back on sugar, ate smaller portions and walked six days a week to lose weight.

His driving force stemmed from being "sick and tired" of looking at his reflection.

"I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," Goodman shared.

