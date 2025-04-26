John Goodman’s 200-Pound Weight-Loss Inspires Fans: 'It’s Never Too Late'
In a stunning return to the spotlight, John Goodman, everyone’s beloved Roseanne star, has fans gasping over his dramatic weight-loss journey.
As the actor lights screens again in the hit series The Conners, buzz about his remarkable transformation reached a fever pitch — and fans are inspired!
"He's a role model for showing that it's never too late to make a change," one user quipped on X.
"John Goodman is proof that hard work pays off," another fan shared.
It was during an unforgettable appearance on Live With Kelly in early 2017 that he first revealed his shocking transformation, and fans felt astounded.
The Emmy winner proudly showed his transformation, making waves on the ABC revival and leaving viewers eager for more updates on his journey.
As far as two decades ago, Goodman openly shared his struggles with weight and acknowledging that this may escalate as he ages.
"I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still," Goodman candidly said in the Jungle Book 2 premiere in 2005.
- 'The Conners' Off-Camera Tragedy: Crew Member Dies On Set From 'Fatal Medical Event'
- Miles Teller, John Goodman and More Celebrities Whose Mansions Have Been Burned Down in Los Angeles Wildfires: See the Devastating Photos
- John Goodman's 200 Pounds Dramatic Weight-Loss: 20 Before and After Photos Reveal Shocking Slimdown
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He also confessed candidly during a 2011 chat with David Letterman: "[I was] pushing 400 [pounds] … Somewhere up around there. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life."
To shed pounds, Goodman started to eat healthier, cutting back on sugar and processed foods and consume smaller portions of food. This included more vegetables and lean protein.
Goodman started working out six days a week, with walking and using an elliptical machine were part of his routine. He would frequently be spotted walking around his neighborhood.
The Big Lebowski star would go on to lose a whopping 200 pounds, a pivotal mark that took nearly a decade to achieve!
His driving force stemmed from being "sick and tired" of looking at his reflection.
"I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," Goodman shared.