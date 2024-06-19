OK Magazine
John Goodman's 200 Pounds Dramatic Weight-Loss: 20 Before and After Photos Reveal Shocking Slimdown

john goodmans weight loss transformation gallery
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 19 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

1994

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

John Goodman, who made his film debut in 1982, gained a big fanbase when he appeared in The Flintstones. Between the 1980s and 1990s, he reportedly struggled with yo-yo dieting while playing Dan Conner on Roseanne.

"Then I got too fond of the barleycorn. I'd gain it back and then some, every year. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life," he told David Letterman in 2010, revealing he once weighed 400 pounds.

Goodman managed to lose 60 pounds after appearing on the sitcom.

1998

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Argo actor smiled big for the camera in one of his earliest portrait photos.

2001

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After initially losing weight, Goodman looked like he gained some of the weight he shed when he attended the premiere of Monsters Inc. Still, his smile captivated everyone's hearts.

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman joined Haley Joel Osment and Mae Whitman at the premiere of Jungle Book 2.

The following year, he opened up about his struggles with maintaining weight-loss while appearing at a CBS party's red carpet event.

"This time, I wanted to [lose weight] slowly, move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still," said Goodman.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman made everyone smile at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Inside Llewyn Davis star had fun watching the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Starting that year, he reportedly quit drinking alcohol to help himself get on an effective health journey.

"It was getting to be too much. It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was time to stop," Goodman told The Guardian of his alcohol consumption in 2012.

He also told People in 2010 that he decided to make a change in 2007 and received health coaching from Mackie Shilstone. He managed to lose weight when he started working out six days a week and cutting alcohol and sugar from his diet.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman arrived at the red carpet event for the Speed Racer premiere.

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As he continued his health journey, Goodman also attended events where people noticed changes in his physique.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman showed off his 100-pound weight-loss at the AFI Life Achievement Award event.

"I'm breaking a sweat, but I'm not going nuts," he said of his lifestyle at the time.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

His dramatic weight-loss continued, but he seemingly gained some of what he lost, as seen in the photos from The Big Lebowski event at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman arrived at the El Capitan Theater in his tweed suit and matching shirt and pants.

In the same year, he slammed a journalist for asking him about his drinking problem while he was promoting a film.

"This is not something I want to chat about to sell a f------ movie. You understand?" Goodman said. "I'm sorry, I'm very tired. It seems a little cheap to me."

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman's slimmed-down figure became more noticeable when he appeared at the 2013 National Board of Review Awards Gala.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Monuments Men welcomed Goodman to its red carpet premiere at Ziegfeld Theater.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2015, Goodman rocked his suit as he walked the red carpet at the Saturday Night Live's 40th Anniversary Special.

Speaking with The New York Post that year, Goodman's health coach revealed he introduced the10 Cloverfield Lane actor to the Mediterranean diet.

"This didn't happen overnight — it's been an ongoing process," Shilstone said of Goodman's 100-pound weight-loss.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman's health journey continued, and he showed his slimmest physique so far during an outing in New York.

He told ABC News then that he decided to make a change after getting "sick and tired" of looking at his reflection.

"You don't want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous," said Goodman. "I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits."

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Goodman still wore a baggy suit at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island, but his fans noticed the continued progress of his weight-loss journey.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2018, Goodman admitted to drinking on the set of Roseanne.

"My speech would be slurred. I thought I was fooling people. My cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign," he told Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Decades after starring in Roseanne, Goodman reunited with his costars Michael Fishman, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Sarah Chalke, Emma Kenney and Jayden Rey at Walt Disney Studios.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After the ups and downs in his weight-loss journey, Goodman shed a whopping 200 pounds.

"I don't want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner's sugar," he quipped in his interview with AARP.

Goodman also revealed to Rolling Stone that aside from his diet and exercise, he started boxing before the COVID-19 pandemic.

