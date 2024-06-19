John Goodman's 200 Pounds Dramatic Weight-Loss: 20 Before and After Photos Reveal Shocking Slimdown

John Goodman, who made his film debut in 1982, gained a big fanbase when he appeared in The Flintstones. Between the 1980s and 1990s, he reportedly struggled with yo-yo dieting while playing Dan Conner on Roseanne.

"Then I got too fond of the barleycorn. I'd gain it back and then some, every year. It's going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life," he told David Letterman in 2010, revealing he once weighed 400 pounds.

Goodman managed to lose 60 pounds after appearing on the sitcom.