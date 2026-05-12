John Mulaney Roasts 'Very Bad' RFK Jr., Claims He Cheats on Wife Cheryl Hines 'Like a Dog' in Scathing Rant
May 12 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET
Comedian John Mulaney delivered a sharp and scathing roast of much-maligned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, specifically targeting his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines.
During his set at the Hollywood Bowl for the "Night of Too Many Stars" benefit, Mulaney stated that Kennedy "cheats on [Hines] like a dog," later adding, "Sorry for the pearl clutch here ... sorry to drop that public domain information on the Hollywood Bowl.”
Mulaney claimed he knows RFK Jr. personally through charity work and referred to him as "Bobby," jokingly arguing that knowing him personally is proof that "he shouldn't be in the government.”
"That's how much he shouldn't be in the government — I know him," joked the comedian after doing a gravel-voiced impression of RFK Jr. "He's comedy adjacent, you know. He's married to that woman from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog."
"Sorry for the pearl clutch here," the comedian added after hearing audible gasps from the audience. "Sorry to drop that Public Domain information on the Hollywood Bowl."
He performed a spot-on impression of Kennedy’s famously raspy voice — due to a rare neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia — mimicking him in his current role as the HHS secretary.
He mocked Kennedy's past role with the Riverkeepers organization, sarcastically noting that he was in charge of cleaning the Hudson River — a job he wasn’t good at.
"His old job was keeping the Hudson River, whose native fish is tied off used condoms, clean. "Now I'm in charge of your bones and your tummy," he continued amid roaring laughter from the crowd. "Stupid f---."
"'My father was a good man, and I'm a very bad man…' Anyway, enough of that s---," concluded the comedian. "Stop making me political."
- Cheryl Hines' Ex-Friend Tig Notaro Details 'Very Strange' Falling Out With RFK Jr.'s Wife: 'I Had to Step Away'
- Stephen Colbert Takes Jab at RFK Jr.'s Breathing: He Sounds Like 'a Bear Getting Autoerotic Asphyxiated'
- Bill Maher Used to Pleasure Himself Backstage Before Filming His Talk Show 'Politically Incorrect'
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Using the raspy voice, Mulaney joked about Kennedy's handling of health policy, saying, "Now I'm in charge of your bones and your tummy... Did you get the measles? Did you read the card? It was from me.”
The "cheating" comment refers to 2024 reports regarding an alleged emotional or digital affair between Kennedy and journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Kennedy has denied these allegations, and Hines has publicly stood by him.
RFK Jr. has a long, documented history of alleged infidelity spanning his three marriages. His second wife, Mary Richardson, found a diary detailing dozens of affairs before her death.
In May 2022, Mulaney and Andy Samberg guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and interviewed Hines, who recalled drinking "the best lemonade" she'd ever had at late dictator Fidel Castro's home in Cuba. Mulaney jokingly claimed the "CIA found out he does two Crystal Light packets.”