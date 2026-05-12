Politics John Mulaney Roasts 'Very Bad' RFK Jr., Claims He Cheats on Wife Cheryl Hines 'Like a Dog' in Scathing Rant Source: MEGA Comedian John Mulaney drew audible gasps as he ruthlessly roasted 'stupid' RFK Jr. for cheating on Cheryl Hines 'like a dog.' Lesley Abravanel May 12 2026, Published 3:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian John Mulaney delivered a sharp and scathing roast of much-maligned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, specifically targeting his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines. During his set at the Hollywood Bowl for the "Night of Too Many Stars" benefit, Mulaney stated that Kennedy "cheats on [Hines] like a dog," later adding, "Sorry for the pearl clutch here ... sorry to drop that public domain information on the Hollywood Bowl.” Mulaney claimed he knows RFK Jr. personally through charity work and referred to him as "Bobby," jokingly arguing that knowing him personally is proof that "he shouldn't be in the government.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The comedian claims RFK Jr. cheats on his wife.

"That's how much he shouldn't be in the government — I know him," joked the comedian after doing a gravel-voiced impression of RFK Jr. "He's comedy adjacent, you know. He's married to that woman from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog." "Sorry for the pearl clutch here," the comedian added after hearing audible gasps from the audience. "Sorry to drop that Public Domain information on the Hollywood Bowl." He performed a spot-on impression of Kennedy’s famously raspy voice — due to a rare neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia — mimicking him in his current role as the HHS secretary.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA He mocked Kennedy's past role with the Riverkeepers organization.

He mocked Kennedy's past role with the Riverkeepers organization, sarcastically noting that he was in charge of cleaning the Hudson River — a job he wasn’t good at. "His old job was keeping the Hudson River, whose native fish is tied off used condoms, clean. "Now I'm in charge of your bones and your tummy," he continued amid roaring laughter from the crowd. "Stupid f---." "'My father was a good man, and I'm a very bad man…' Anyway, enough of that s---," concluded the comedian. "Stop making me political."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mulaney joked about Kennedy's handling of health policy.

Using the raspy voice, Mulaney joked about Kennedy's handling of health policy, saying, "Now I'm in charge of your bones and your tummy... Did you get the measles? Did you read the card? It was from me.” The "cheating" comment refers to 2024 reports regarding an alleged emotional or digital affair between Kennedy and journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Kennedy has denied these allegations, and Hines has publicly stood by him.

Source: MEGA RFK Jr. has a long, documented history of alleged infidelity spanning his three marriages.