Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Was Aware of Her Husband's 'History' of Cheating — But Married the 'Womanizer' Anyway
Cheryl Hines knew what she was getting herself into when she said "I do" to her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The famed actress was reportedly warned by pals about the 70-year-old's cheating past years before the controversial politician's alleged affair with reporter Olivia Nuzzi was exposed to the public on Thursday, September 19.
In RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream, a 2015 biography written by the 2024 presidential candidate's former friend Jerry Oppenheimer, the renowned author highlighted how Hines' inner circle was apparently left "mystified" over her marriage to the conspiracy theorist because of his known track record of infidelity.
In the book published almost a decade ago, Oppenheimer described Kennedy Jr. as having a public "history as a womanizer... intertwined with scandal."
"Any woman who gets involved with Bobby does so with her eyes open, or their brains lopped off. Any woman who thinks they’re going to change Bobby is misguided and purposefully ignorant," the writer claimed at the time.
Oppenheimer continued: "Women have to understand what they’re getting into when they’re with him. You can hate it, you can make excuses for it, you can do whatever you want to do, it doesn’t change the fact that he has a long history of doing certain things. And if you think, ‘Wow, I’ll be different,’ then you’re [bleep]."
While Hines seemed to know the baggage Kennedy Jr. carried, her Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David informed Kennedy Jr. that "nothing [he does] will ever rattle her," according to Oppenheimer.
Despite doubting Kennedy Jr.'s abilities to stay faithful, Oppenheimer — who was a friend of the environmental lawyer for years — supported the couple by attending their wedding in Massachusetts in April 2014, roughly three years after the lovebirds first started dating in 2011.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Denies Having an Affair With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Insists He 'Only Met Her Once in His Life'
- Married Robert F. Kennedy Allegedly Had Affair With Star 'New York Magazine' Reporter Olivia Nuzzi
- Donald Trump Left Fuming as Fox News Host and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Agree He 'Clearly' Lost Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Just two months before Hines and her husband tied the knot, Kennedy Jr. found himself in headlines after sparking cheating rumors with socialite Chelsea Chapman Kirwan, however, the-then fiancés clearly settled any issues and went on to marry.
Prior to making Hines his wife, Kennedy Jr. was married to Emily Ruth Black and Mary Richardson. He welcomed a total of six children with his ex-wives.
While married to Richardson, Kennedy Jr. was involved in numerous affairs, reportedly tracking all of them in a journal.
Richardson tragically died by suicide in May 2012, two years after filing for divorce from Kennedy Jr.
In his biography, Oppenheimer cited sources close to Richardson, claiming the late interior designer wasn't nearly as surprised by her estranged husband's affairs as she was by news of Hines and Kennedy Jr.'s romance.
"It was a shocker because Mary claimed she had introduced Hines to Bobby at a charity event, although Bobby and Hines asserted that . . . Larry David had brought about the introduction," Oppenheimer penned in the book. "Still, Mary felt 'very betrayed' by what she termed the 'Sisterhood' . . . women sticking together, women supporting one another."
Before exchanging vows with Kennedy Jr., Hines was married to Paul Young from 2002 to 2010. They share 20-year-old daughter Catherine.