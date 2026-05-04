RFK Jr. Is Donald Trump's 'Problem Child' as President Wants Him to Resign on His Own Terms
May 4 2026, Published 8:12 a.m. ET
Is trouble quietly brewing inside Donald Trump’s White House?
During a Sunday, March 3, episode of the podcast “Inside Trump’s Head,” author Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles suggested that the administration may be facing growing tension surrounding Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In Wolff’s Substack, he expanded on the discussion, writing, “RFK Jr. is no longer just the Kennedy clan’s ‘problem child.’”
“The Trump administration no longer knows what to do with him, and recognizes the bind they’re in — having made the HHS secretary the face of his own MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] movement, they risk losing his followers if or when — and it’s a case of when at this point — they move to oust him. Look for RFK to be given the opportunity to resign on his own terms, then, because he’s too dangerous to become an enemy. He needs to go away, Trump knows, ‘but not go away mad.’”
On the podcast itself, Wolff doubled down on the behind-the-scenes tension, explaining why Trump has allegedly been hesitant to fire Kennedy outright.
“[The White House] is now stuck with RFK Jr. and the anti-vax face,” Wolff told co-host Coles. “Now what I’m hearing is that they’re trying to get rid of him, and they are trying to get him, the way this was put to me, they are trying to get him to go.”
He continued, “They don’t want to fire him because the MAHA constituency is significant, they feel, to the Trump base. So they want him to go away, but not go away mad.”
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Kennedy, 72, has become closely associated with the Make America Healthy Again movement, after years of outspoken anti-vaccine advocacy. However, as midterm elections approach, there are signs that the administration may be rethinking that alignment.
“Among Donald Trump’s problems — this is a central one — [is] that he has staffed the administration with people who everyone thinks are jokes,” Wolff said. “This is certainly true of RFK Jr., but also very specifically directed at him because he has become the face of something that is deeply, deeply unpopular, which is the anti-vax position.”
Meanwhile, criticism isn’t just coming from insiders.
Back in April, Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens publicly urged Kennedy to step down during a House Committee hearing, calling out his leadership amid rising measles cases.
“Americans today are less safe under your watch. Children are dying of diseases we thought we had eradicated,” said Rep. Stevens. “You should be ashamed. You should resign. And if you refuse, Congress should remove you from office.”
She pointed to a sharp increase in infections — more than 2,200 cases reported in 2025 — marking the highest level in over three decades. Stevens also accused Kennedy of undermining public health through vaccine skepticism and efforts to roll back the federal childhood vaccine schedule.
“His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous,” Stevens said in a statement.
“Enough is enough — we need leaders who put science over chaos, facts over lies, and people over politics,” she added.