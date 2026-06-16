John Stamos Says He 'Didn’t Want to Get Divorced' From Rebecca Romijn: 'It Took Me a Long Time to Get Over It'

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John Stamos is looking back on one of the most difficult chapters of his life. During the Wednesday, June 10, episode of Bobbi Althoff's “The Really Good Podcast,” the Full House star opened up about the end of his marriage to Rebecca Romijn and admitted he wasn't ready for their relationship to come to an end when they separated more than two decades ago. "She wanted to," Stamos said, adding that he "didn't want to get divorced." "It took me a long time to get over it. But I have to say that she has a nice life, she married another guy, she has kids. They're doing great. I met him recently, which was very interesting," he added.

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Source: @thereeallygoodpodcast/Instagram John Stamos revealed that he 'didn't want to get divorced' when Rebecca Romijn ended their marriage in 2004.

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Stamos also said that the split really “broke my heart.” The former couple tied the knot in 1998 before announcing their separation in 2004. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

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Life Moved Forward for Both of Them

Source: MEGA John Stamos said his breakup from Rebecca Romijn 'broke my heart.'

Since then, both Stamos and Romijn have built new lives. Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and the pair welcomed their son, Billy, later that year. Romijn, meanwhile, married actor Jerry O'Connell in 2007. The couple share 17-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly. Stamos recently crossed paths with O'Connell. Back in November, O'Connell posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself, Stamos and McHugh together. “Gorgeous fam and gorgeous people,” O’Connell captioned the post. The reunion left a positive impression on Stamos. "He was very sweet," Stamos told Althoff of his run-in with O'Connell. "We were at a party together, and he came over and was super nice. He couldn't have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming. I met him maybe once, 20, 30 years ago. But I haven't seen her since we got divorced."

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‘She Said I Was Stupid’

Source: MEGA Rebecca Romijn married Jerry O'Connell in 2007, while John Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in 2018.

The latest interview comes months after Stamos made headlines for saying he felt insecure during his relationship with Romijn. "She said I was stupid, or said I wasn't smart enough to be around her people and stuff.... And I never sort of got over that," he revealed during his appearance on Bill Maher's “Club Random” podcast in December 2025. "But I was like, I'm not stupid. And I really buckled down. But I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world. I didn't grow up with politics in my family." The musician also revisited the relationship in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, where he admitted there was a period when he viewed Romijn as the "devil." He additionally claimed she "betrayed" him near the end of their marriage.

‘Started to Drink a Lot’

Source: MEGA John Stamos recently met Jerry O'Connell at a party and described him as 'very sweet.'