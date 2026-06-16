John Stamos Says He 'Didn’t Want to Get Divorced' From Rebecca Romijn: 'It Took Me a Long Time to Get Over It'
June 16 2026, Published 8:06 a.m. ET
John Stamos is looking back on one of the most difficult chapters of his life.
During the Wednesday, June 10, episode of Bobbi Althoff's “The Really Good Podcast,” the Full House star opened up about the end of his marriage to Rebecca Romijn and admitted he wasn't ready for their relationship to come to an end when they separated more than two decades ago.
"She wanted to," Stamos said, adding that he "didn't want to get divorced."
"It took me a long time to get over it. But I have to say that she has a nice life, she married another guy, she has kids. They're doing great. I met him recently, which was very interesting," he added.
Stamos also said that the split really “broke my heart.”
The former couple tied the knot in 1998 before announcing their separation in 2004. Their divorce was finalized the following year.
Life Moved Forward for Both of Them
Since then, both Stamos and Romijn have built new lives.
Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and the pair welcomed their son, Billy, later that year.
Romijn, meanwhile, married actor Jerry O'Connell in 2007. The couple share 17-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.
Stamos recently crossed paths with O'Connell.
Back in November, O'Connell posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself, Stamos and McHugh together.
“Gorgeous fam and gorgeous people,” O’Connell captioned the post.
The reunion left a positive impression on Stamos.
"He was very sweet," Stamos told Althoff of his run-in with O'Connell. "We were at a party together, and he came over and was super nice. He couldn't have been sweeter. He was very, very funny and very charming. I met him maybe once, 20, 30 years ago. But I haven't seen her since we got divorced."
- 'She Was the Devil': John Stamos 'Hated' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn When Their Marriage Fell Apart
- John Stamos' Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Had No 'Warning' She'd Be Torn Apart in Actor's Bombshell Memoir, Husband Jerry O'Connell Reveals
- 'I Never Got Over That': John Stamos Claims Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Thought He Wasn't 'Smart Enough to Be Around Her People'
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‘She Said I Was Stupid’
The latest interview comes months after Stamos made headlines for saying he felt insecure during his relationship with Romijn.
"She said I was stupid, or said I wasn't smart enough to be around her people and stuff.... And I never sort of got over that," he revealed during his appearance on Bill Maher's “Club Random” podcast in December 2025. "But I was like, I'm not stupid. And I really buckled down. But I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world. I didn't grow up with politics in my family."
The musician also revisited the relationship in his 2023 memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, where he admitted there was a period when he viewed Romijn as the "devil." He additionally claimed she "betrayed" him near the end of their marriage.
‘Started to Drink a Lot’
Stamos also acknowledged that the way he coped after the split wasn't healthy.
"That's when I really started to kind of drink a lot," he said. "But without that, I never would've known what a real love is, and I would've never straightened up to get someone like Caitlin in my life."
O'Connell later reacted to some of the claims made in the memoir.
"It's a little scary. People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens," he said during an interview, while also confirming that Romijn wasn't given advance notice about the book.
Romijn eventually addressed the memoir herself during a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
She said she was “very surprised” and “incredibly shocked” by how she was portrayed in the book and admitted she felt “sort of blindsided” by the headlines that followed its release.