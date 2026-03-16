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Jerry O'Connell Admits He and Wife Rebecca Romijn Watched Her Ex John Stamos' Shady Interview About Their Failed Marriage: 'It Was Fun'

Composite photo of Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell and John Stamos
Source: mega;@clubrandompodcast/youtube

John Stamos has publicly dissed ex-wife Rebecca Romijn multiple times.

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March 16 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

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Jerry O'Connell can't keep John Stamos' name out of his mouth.

On the Monday, March 16, episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" Podcast, O'Connell commented on how the Full House star — his wife Rebecca Romijn's ex-husband — talked about their troubled marriage on a previous episode of the comedian's show.

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Jerry O'Connell Denies 'Having Beef' With John Stamos

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Photo of Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn watched her ex-husband John Stamos' shady 'Club Random' interview.
Source: @clubrandompodcast/youtube

Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn watched her ex-husband John Stamos' shady 'Club Random' interview.

"My wife watched. We watched the whole thing from beginning to end," O'Connell, 52, confessed.

The dad-of-two revealed Howie Mandel "suggested I get into this podcast game... [and] that Stamos and I have a call-in relationship show," he noted.

"Because you and he have beef because you were with the same women?" Maher, 70, asked, to which the Stand by Me alum replied, "We didn't have beef!"

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The Couple Watched John Stamos' Interview

Photo of The 'Full House' star and the model were married from 1998 to 2005.
Source: mega

The 'Full House' star and the model were married from 1998 to 2005.

The men then got distracted by talking about Maher's drink but returned to the topic later on in the podcast.

"We watched her ex on this, man. We watched every second of it," O'Connell confessed. "It's fun to watch my wife watch her ex. It's crazy to watch it."

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Source: @clubrandompodcast/youtube

Jerry O'Connell said it was 'crazy and fun' to watch John Stamos' interview.

"Oh, her ex lover," Maher responded.

"Her ex-husband. Husband. Yeah. They were lovers, too. You didn't have to remind me of that," O'Connell quipped.

The Tomcats actor added, "It's a part of my life that my wife doesn't really talk about, so I just try to like glean what I can."

O'Connell also revealed he didn't watch Stamos' show Full House when it came out since he "was too old," but he watched it with his kids when they tuned in for reruns.

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What Did John Stamos Say About Rebecca Romijn?

Photo of John Stamos claimed his ex-wife made him feel 'stupid.'
Source: @clubrandompodcast/youtube

John Stamos claimed his ex-wife made him feel 'stupid.'

As OK! reported, Stamos didn't bite his tongue while on "Club Random" in December 2025, claiming he never felt as intellectual as Romijn, 53.

"She said I was stupid, or said I wasn't smart enough to be around her people and stuff.... And I never sort of got over that," he revealed. "But I was like, I'm not stupid. And I really buckled down. But I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world. I didn't grow up with politics in my family."

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Photo of The spouses, who wed in 2007, share two daughters.
Source: mega

The spouses, who wed in 2007, share two daughters.

The musician also criticized Romijn in his 2023 memoir, admitting he thought she was the "devil." He also alleged she "betrayed" him toward the end of their romance.

O'Connell hit back at his words, spilling of the book in an interview, "It's a little scary. People gotta make a living, I guess. It just happens." He confirmed his spouse wasn't given a heads-up about the tome.

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