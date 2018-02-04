COUPLES
Have Mercy

John Stamos Is Married! See The GORGEOUS Pics From His Wedding To Caitlin McHugh

February 4, 2018 14:46PM

The couple said ‘I do’ just hours after a frightening hotel room robbery.

John Stamos is a married man! The Fuller House star said “I do” to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh on Saturday at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. The wedding happened just hours after Caitlin’s hotel room was robbed of $165,000 worth of jewelry. However, the couple still managed to make their wedding happen. Click through to see the pics!

John Stamos Is Married! See The GORGEOUS Pics From His Wedding To Caitlin McHugh

John was spotted as he arrived at the church, looking handsome in a black tux and sunglasses.
Caitlin stunned in a white strapless ball gown with a tulle skirt. She kept her long dark hair in light waves over her shoulder.
On Friday evening, Caitlin's hotel room was robbed of $165,000 worth of jewelry borrowed from jeweler Neil Lane. Luckily, she was not in the room at the time. An insider told Us Weekly, “Neil will provide [John] with more jewelry and beautiful diamonds and this won’t set things back for the wedding at all."
Cailtin and John got engaged in October, when he surprised her with a Disney-themed proposal at Disneyland. "I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” John wrote on Instagram at the time.
Two months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. "I'll be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time," he said.
After the ceremony, the two road off together! Too cute.
What do you think of Caitlin's wedding gown? Sound off in the comments below!

