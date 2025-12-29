'I Never Got Over That': John Stamos Claims Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn Thought He Wasn't 'Smart Enough to Be Around Her People'

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos wasn't afraid to publicly shade ex-wife Rebecca Romijn when he appeared on the Monday, December 29, episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random Podcast." As the two reminisced on their earlier days in Hollywood, the comedian noted he didn't see the actor "out much" after he got married, to which Stamos noted he's now married a second time after his first divorce.

Bill Maher recalled John Stamos having 'beef' with his ex-wife's new husband, Jerry O'Connell.

"Who were you beefing with? Oh, Jerry [O'Connell] because he married her too, of course," the podcast host noted of one of the times he crossed paths with Stamos. "I met him [O'Connell] once about 25 years ago or something, and I haven't spoken to [them since]..." the ER star noted.

John Stamos Calls Out Ex-Wife Rebecca Romijn

Source: mega John Stamos said he talked to Jerry O'Connell once 25 years ago.

The dad-of-one then complimented Maher for sharing his political views in simple terms and simultaneously called out his former wife, whom he finalized his divorce from in 2005. "There was a relationship that I had, that she said I was stupid, or said I wasn't smart enough to be around her people and stuff. And I won't say who it was, but you mentioned her a few minutes ago," Stamos admitted, referring to Romijn. "And I never sort of got over that."

Source: mega The 'Full House' actor admitted he 'never got over' his ex thinking he was 'stupid.'

"But I was like, I'm not stupid. And I really buckled down. But I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world. I didn't grow up with politics in my family," the star explained. "And I learned everything from you, and I stand with you. Right where you're at."

What Has John Stamos Said About His Marriage to Rebecca Romijn?

Source: mega Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos split in 2004 after marrying in 1998.

Stamos hasn't had the nicest things to say about their 10-year marriage, as he admitted in his 2023 memoir that he felt "emasculated" by the actress. "As I'm lifting Rebecca up, I'm losing myself," he wrote of when her career started to take off. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star. … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it." The Full House fan-favorite explained that while he was happy to see her succeed, he wound up putting less focus on his own work, and he felt she "outgrew" him.

'My First Marriage Was Shattering'

Source: mega The father-of-one admitted he 'hated' his ex-wife when they broke up.