10 Bombshells From John Stamos' New Memoir: Sexual Assault, Bob Saget's Death and More

John Stamos immediately scored his big break at the beginning of his acting career when he got the role of Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Although he became known for his dazzling eyes and smile, he still carried the effects of bullying when he was younger after kids in school gave him the nickname "Big Nose Stamos."

He revealed in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me that he underwent two rhinoplasty surgeries to change his appearance, and his costar Chris Robinson noticed it as soon as he returned after a few weeks off.

"I'm not all that happy with it," Stamos said. "My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon. Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.?"