10 Bombshells From John Stamos' New Memoir: Sexual Assault, Bob Saget's Death and More
John Stamos Bid Goodbye to 'Big Nose Stamos'
John Stamos immediately scored his big break at the beginning of his acting career when he got the role of Blackie Parrish on General Hospital. Although he became known for his dazzling eyes and smile, he still carried the effects of bullying when he was younger after kids in school gave him the nickname "Big Nose Stamos."
He revealed in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me that he underwent two rhinoplasty surgeries to change his appearance, and his costar Chris Robinson noticed it as soon as he returned after a few weeks off.
"I'm not all that happy with it," Stamos said. "My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something. So on my next hiatus, I have it redone by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon. Who better to handle the delicate task of resculpting my nose than the man who created a whole new face for M.J.?"
He Got Involved in a DUI Incident
In June 2015, Stamos had a terrifying experience while driving to meet Bob Saget for dinner. He was under the influence of different substances, leading him to be charged with a DUI and hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition.
"I don't want to kill myself, but there's a selfishness in death that I flirt with," he wrote. "I'm faded in my car. It's okay if I die. Fine. I've done it all; crossed everything off my list. Got the fame, got the girls, got the sitcom, got to play with The Beach Boys. The end. I'm good to go, in the literal sense."
The police officers who pulled him over reportedly found him "blacked out" and slumped in his seat like a scarecrow.
According to Stamos, he saw pictures and a video from the incident posted by TMZ and was reminded of how he almost killed someone because of what he did.
In his interview with People before the release of his memoir, the ER actor explained that the 2015 DUI pushed him to seek help for his alcohol addiction. He entered a rehabilitation facility to receive treatment three months after the incident.
How He Coped With Bob Saget's Death
On January 9, 2022, the Full House cast members and viewers received the shocking news about Saget's death at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel one day after he had a comedy show in the area.
Stamos opened up in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me about the day he learned about his costar and friend's death through his publicist Matt Polk. The Grandfathered star did not believe Polk, so he texted Saget but got no response at all.
He also contacted Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, as he grew worried about the Fuller House actor's status.
He soon received a call from Candace Cameron Bure about the message she received claiming that Saget died, and they confirmed the loss when Rizzo called him back.
"When I switch callers over to Kelly, all I hear is a wailing scream. I hit the ground in the parking lot and my knees slam down on the asphalt. 'Nooooooooooooooooooooo,'" he wrote. "My son is still sound asleep in the backseat of my car. I pull myself together to drive home and start making calls."
Stamos said after the confirmation, he knew he was not yet ready to accept that Saget was gone — and he was unsure if he would ever be.
John Stamos' Drinking Habits Increased While Working on Broadway
The attention Stamos received when he starred in the 2002 musical Cabaret pushed him to rely on alcohol.
"I try to time it out so that my last swallow comes right before I walk out and hit my mark in f—-me pumps and a satin dress to belt out my final torch song, 'I Don't Care Much,'" he wrote.
His Babysitter Sexually Abused Him
If You Would Have Told Me also put a spotlight on Stamos' traumatizing experience with his babysitter when he was around 10. The helper, who was around 18 or 19 at that time, did "weird and strange things" he did not understand.
She then sexually abused him and acted inappropriately toward him while he could not do anything but have a "freeze response."
"When a child is vulnerable or can't escape, there can be a sort of playing possum effect. Don't move, don't speak, and just wait until things get normal again. It's something that I had packed away," Stamos explained.
Singer Vanity Allegedly Sexually Assaulted John Stamos
History repeated itself when Stamos allegedly suffered from another sexual assault while he was working with Vanity — born Denise Matthews — in the 1986 film Never Too Young to Die. He met the late singer at a cast dinner where she reportedly gave him a hand job under the table.
"Not even sure how it starts. I'm making small talk as she rearranges a napkin in my lap and the next thing I know she's all in," Stamos claimed. "It's exciting but nerve-racking. She maintains a slight smile and looks attentively at the director, who's discussing the nuanced attraction between our characters, Stargrove and Danja. Nothing nuanced happening under the table."
A CBS Executive Was Allegedly Physically Aggressive Toward Him
In his memoir, he recalled how an executive demanded him to sing Elvis Presley's hit song "Jailhouse Rock" on an episode of the comedy series Dreams.
"I'm not feeling it," Stamos stated. "Instead of discussing alternatives with me (I mean, after all, there are a lot of songs out there), the dude erupts in anger, yelling, forcefully pinning me against a wall, practically knocking the wind out of me."
When Stamos' mother, Loretta Stamos, learned about the Big Shot actor's experience on the set, she immediately contacted CBS executives to warn them of any physical aggression toward him.
Teri Copley Reportedly Cheated on Him With Tony Danza
When Stamos first saw Teri Copley, he knew she was everything he was looking for in a woman.
In his memoir, he claimed that things changed when he found out that she was cheating on him with Tony Danza.
"The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open," he stated in the book. "I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's a-- barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."
In response to the allegation, Copley told People they had already broken up when Stamos saw her with Danza.
He Recalled an Emotional Moment After His Split From Rebecca Romijn
Stamos and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot on September 19, 1998, only to separate nearly six years later amid cheating rumors. When they filed for a divorce, the Thieves star met his first wife for the last time at a joint meeting with their lawyers.
He suggested that he be the one to do the filing amid the media's brutal scrutiny about the split, detailing in his book how their last meeting left him emotional.
"I don't really feel she owes me anything more than an apology. I guess I owe her one, too," he said in the memoir. "But we don't say a word. I walk over and give her a hug. We spill tears. We had promised each other that we would spend some time together after today, but we don't."
John Stamos Hated His First Wife After Their Divorce
The Scream Queens star also reflected on the impact of his and Romijn's divorce, including how it factored his then-growing anger toward her.
Per Stamos, his first marriage was shattering enough for him to hate his ex-wife and see her as "the Devil."
"I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life," he continued. "Looking back, and I talk about it because it's one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, 'None.'"
Although he kept his rage in for a long time, he soon realized that he was as much to blame as Romijn for the downfall of their marriage. But at the same time, he was only able to cope with it by drinking a lot.
At the end of the day, Stamos saw the heartbreak and all the drinking as the bridge that eventually led him to his wife, Caitlin McHugh, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son, Billy.