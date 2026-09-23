John Stamos Honors 'Hero' Dave Coulier on His Birthday, Says Watching Him Beat Cancer Twice 'Has Given Me a Whole New Reason to Look Up to You'

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John Stamos has once again proven his loyalty to his longtime friend and colleague Dave Coulier on his birthday. Stamos sent his Full House costar sweet wishes via Instagram on September 21, when Coulier turned 67.

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John Stamos Paid a Sweet Tribute to Dave Coulier

Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM John Stamos sent sweet wishes to Dave Coulier.

"Uncle Jesse" celebrated "Joey's" big day with a selection of adorable and hilarious photos of the two of them doing life together. "Happy birthday to my brother Dave," he captioned the post. "You’ve made me laugh for more years than either of us would like to admit, but watching you beat cancer not once, but twice, has given me a whole new reason to look up to you. Your strength, your heart, your humor, the way you’ve handled all of it… you’re my hero, buddy. I love you, Dave. So grateful you’re here. Happy birthday. I LOVE YOU" Coulier's wife, Melissa Bring, commented, "The caption!! The pics!! This is so sweet, poopoo!!! ❤️❤️."

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Dave Coulier's Cancer Battle

Source: @DOULIER/INSTAGRAM Dave Coulier has been open about his double cancer battle.

Coulier has faced two separate cancer battles in recent years: one with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and one with tongue cancer, as reported by Rolling Stone. Happily, he is now in remission from both diagnoses. As a result of his health difficulties, the actor founded AwearMarket, a marketplace for healthier alternatives to daily products.

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John Stamos Was by Coulier's Side Throughout His Illness

Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM Coulier and Stamos are really close friends.

Coulier also said Stamos was by his side throughout the harrowing ordeal. "He’s my brother," he said on Good Morning America in February. "He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. So we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway talking to each other with walkie-talkies." The two men regularly appear on each other's social media pages, proving that they truly love spending time together and are the best of friends.

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Source: GOOD MORNING AMERICA/YOUTUBE Dave Coulier gave an update on his cancer fight.

The 'Full House' Cast Hasn't Had an Easy Time

Source: DAVID EDWARDS / MEGA The 'Full House' cast lost Bob Saget in 2022.