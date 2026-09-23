or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > John Stamos
OK LogoHEALTH

John Stamos Honors 'Hero' Dave Coulier on His Birthday, Says Watching Him Beat Cancer Twice 'Has Given Me a Whole New Reason to Look Up to You'

Photo of Dave Coulier and John Stamos.
Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM

John Stamos sent Dave Coulier sweet birthday wishes.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos has once again proven his loyalty to his longtime friend and colleague Dave Coulier on his birthday.

Stamos sent his Full House costar sweet wishes via Instagram on September 21, when Coulier turned 67.

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Paid a Sweet Tribute to Dave Coulier

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of John Stamos sent sweet wishes to Dave Coulier.
Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM

John Stamos sent sweet wishes to Dave Coulier.

"Uncle Jesse" celebrated "Joey's" big day with a selection of adorable and hilarious photos of the two of them doing life together.

"Happy birthday to my brother Dave," he captioned the post. "You’ve made me laugh for more years than either of us would like to admit, but watching you beat cancer not once, but twice, has given me a whole new reason to look up to you. Your strength, your heart, your humor, the way you’ve handled all of it… you’re my hero, buddy. I love you, Dave. So grateful you’re here. Happy birthday. I LOVE YOU"

Coulier's wife, Melissa Bring, commented, "The caption!! The pics!! This is so sweet, poopoo!!! ❤️❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

Dave Coulier's Cancer Battle

image of Dave Coulier has been open about his double cancer battle.
Source: @DOULIER/INSTAGRAM

Dave Coulier has been open about his double cancer battle.

Coulier has faced two separate cancer battles in recent years: one with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and one with tongue cancer, as reported by Rolling Stone. Happily, he is now in remission from both diagnoses.

As a result of his health difficulties, the actor founded AwearMarket, a marketplace for healthier alternatives to daily products.

MORE ON:
John Stamos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos Was by Coulier's Side Throughout His Illness

Photo of Coulier and Stamos are really close friends.
Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM

Coulier and Stamos are really close friends.

Coulier also said Stamos was by his side throughout the harrowing ordeal.

"He’s my brother," he said on Good Morning America in February. "He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. So we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway talking to each other with walkie-talkies."

The two men regularly appear on each other's social media pages, proving that they truly love spending time together and are the best of friends.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: GOOD MORNING AMERICA/YOUTUBE

Dave Coulier gave an update on his cancer fight.

The 'Full House' Cast Hasn't Had an Easy Time

Photo of The 'Full House' cast lost Bob Saget in 2022.
Source: DAVID EDWARDS / MEGA

The 'Full House' cast lost Bob Saget in 2022.

Aside from Coulier's cancer battles, the Full House cast has unfortunately also faced a tragedy: Series favorite Bob Saget sadly passed away in 2022 at just 65 years old.

The comedian died after taking an unwitnessed fall in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla., as reported by People.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.